Five Meet Records Fall At Colorado HS State Championships (4A)

2023 COLORADO SWIM & DIVE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (4A)

May 11-13, 2023

Class 4A: May 12-13

Thornton, Colorado

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Boy’s Swimming & Diving State Championships were held earlier this month in Thornton, Colorado.

Cheyenne Mountain successfully defended their team title with a total of 349 points, topping runner-ups Silver Creek by a 33-point margin. Discovery Canyon also cracked 300 points, scoring 30.5 to finish 3rd.

Team Scores:

Cheyenne Mountain High School – 349 Silver Creek High School – 316 Discovery Canyon High School – 308.5 Mullen High School – 257.5 Windsor High School – 245

As anticipated, Windsor junior and Louisville recruit Jake Eccleston dominated the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, easily defending his titles in both.

In the 100 breast, Eccleston swam a 54.08 to lower his own 4A state meet record time from last year. His time also would have broken William Goodwin’s overall CHSAA record of 54.67 from 2019, but Joshua Corn clocked a 53.73 in the 5A meet the day prior to claim the record. Eccleston’s personal best stands at 53.52 from Speedo Sectionals in March.

Eccleston also picked up a 4A meet record in the 200 IM with a best time of 1:47.28, which is over a second under the previous meet record established by Daniel Carr in 2015. Eccleston’s previous best stood at 1:47.54, which he posted at Winter Juniors in December.

Discovery Canyon junior Gavin Sheyda earned his first state title in the 500 free with a winning time of 4:29.84, which marks a new 4A meet record. Sheyda also grabbed runner-up in the 200 free (1:40.44), where his teammate Adam Pannell defended his title in 1:40.17.

Pannell went for two-for-two on individual victories, and later won in the 100 fly. The Wyoming commit swam a meet record time of 48.83, topping runner-up Andy Peterson by nearly half a second (49.19).

Another double-event winner was Wheat Ridge senior Joaquin Contreras-Fallico, who secured victories in the 100 free and 100 back. Contreras-Fallico, who will head to the University of South Dakota in the fall, set a best time of 45.93 to win the 100 free by nearly a second. Later in the session, he touched first in the 100 back at 48.99, putting him just a tenth off his personal best from Speedo Sectionals in March.

Cheyenne Mountain’s team victory was largely fueled by depth, as Ethan Carr was the lone individual event winner. Carr got his hand on the wall first in the 50 free at 20.92, marking a best time by nearly half a second. Cheyenne Mountain also won the 200 freestyle relay title, where Carr was joined by Conner Trinidad, Cardin Nguyen, and Neven Kereshi for a final time of 1:26.92.

Discovery Canyon won the opening 200 medley relay and closing 400 freestyle relay. The team of Taylor Wagner, Avery Tresemer, Pannell, and Shedya set a new 4A meet record time of 1:32.00 in the medley, while the same team won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:07.16.

Sophomore Carson Harrington from Evergreen High School won the 1-meter diving event. He tallied 580.85 points in finals, winning by over 70 points.