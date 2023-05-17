Chase Mueller and Joshua Corn Break Colorado HS State Records At 5A Championships

2023 COLORADO SWIM & DIVE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (5A)

May 11-13, 2023

Class 5A: May 11-12

Thornton, Colorado

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Boy’s Swimming & Diving State Championships were held this past weekend in Thornton, Colorado.

Regis Jesuit High School defended their team title with 399 points overall. Just behind was Cherry Creek, who amassed 388.50 points over the weekend. Cherry Creek defeated Regis Jesuit in a dual meet earlier in the season, but fell short this weekend. The two schools have dominated the 5A team standings in recent years, with Cherry Creek winning in 2019 and 2021.

Team Scores:

Regis Jesuit High School – 399 Cherry Creek High School – 388.5 Columbine High School – 259 Monarch High School – 216 Smoky Hill High School

Columbine senior Chase Mueller won two events individually for the second year in a row. Mueller, an NC State commit, opted for the 200 and 500 free this year instead of the 100 back/200 IM lineup he took on last year.

Mueller opened with a 1:35.93 in the 200 freestyle, putting him just a few tenths shy of the 5A meet record. In the 500, Mueller clocked a 4:21.21 to clear the field by nearly 15 seconds and obliterate Jared Markham’s meet and state record time of 4:26.20 from 2011. Mueller’s personal best in the event stands at 4:16.52, which he did at Winter Juniors – West in December.

Later in the session, Chatfield senior Joshua Corn took down another state record in the 100 breaststroke. The Columbia recruit swam a 53.73 to crack William Goodwin’s mark of 54.67 from 2019. Corn’s swim was not a personal best, as he hit a 53.30 at Winter Juniors this past December.

Corn’s teammate Tristen Davin collected a victory in the 100 freestyle in a near-best time of 44.85. Davin, who is committed to UVA for the fall, was also the runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:39.07 in finals.

Cherry Creek was led by junior Brodie Johnson, who defended his title in the 100 fly. The Georgia Tech recruit swam a 48.62, which is about a tenth faster than the personal best he set at Speedo Sectionals in March. The only other swimmer to dip below 50-seconds in the event was Arizona commit Mitchell Oliver (49.88), who swam in the B-final and finished 11th overall.

Truman Inglis was Regis Jesuit’s only individual winner, as he got his hand on the wall first in the 50 freestyle (20.79). The team’s only other victory came in the 200 freestyle relay (1:23.47), where Inglis was joined by Hawkins Wendt, Carter Anderson, and Ronan Krauss.

Rounding out the individual winners was Wyoming commit Drew Ravegum, who won the 200 IM (1:50.09) and sophomore Oliver Schimberg, who took the title in the 100 back (48.87). Luke Ogren, a sophomore from Cherry Creek, won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 553.55 points.

Cherry Creek’s team of Zachary Reese, Trevor Boodt, Johnson, and Jason Fan decisively won the opening 200 medley relay in 1:30.38. The final relay was a close one, with Monarch trailing Cherry Creek at the halfway point. A strong 3rd leg from Gavin Keogh shot Monarch to the lead, which they maintained to finish first at 3:04.90.