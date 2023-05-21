Isabelle Stadden Describes Cal Best Average Progression

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

After winning the 50 back in Mission Viejo, Isabelle Stadden spoke with the media about her training since the NCAA season. Even though the focus is long course, Stadden says that her strength already lies in her “on top of the water” swimming, so she’s put an added focus on details like her start and underwaters. The Cal All-American also describes a best-average progression that the Bears have been going through with 50s lately.