Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Isabelle Stadden Describes Cal Best Average Progression

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

After winning the 50 back in Mission Viejo, Isabelle Stadden spoke with the media about her training since the NCAA season. Even though the focus is long course, Stadden says that her strength already lies in her “on top of the water” swimming, so she’s put an added focus on details like her start and underwaters. The Cal All-American also describes a best-average progression that the Bears have been going through with 50s lately.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!