Rowdy Gaines Headlined Auburn Commencement

Multiple-time Olympic Gold medalist and “Swimming’s Greatest Ambassador” Rowdy Gaines was recently one of the commencement speakers at Auburn University’s commencement on May 6th. Gaines addressed the Auburn class of 2023, alongside Paula Marino, an honoree of the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame.

Rowdy’s speech touched upon how Auburn molds and creates industry and world-ready people, looking towards finding consistency and joy in one’s future, as well as how the defeats and failures of life can further your future. He said this on his potentially biggest lesson to the graduating class:

“I didn’t start swimming till I was 17, I tried out for five different sports in high school, I got cut in all five of them. But I never gave up. I’m not sure if I found swimming or if swimming found me, but I am pleading with you, never give up on your hopes and dreams. Because this is not where they end.”

You can find Rowdy’s speech here, starting around the 5hour 30 minute mark.

Gaines won three gold medals in the 100m freestyle, 4×100 freestyle relay, and 4×100 medley relay at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Gaines was also expected to dominate the same events at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, as he had broken 11 world records before the United States boycotted the Games. Since then, Gaines has commentated 7 Olympic Games, starting in 1996 with the Games in Atlanta, and will most likely commentate for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Gaines competed collegiately for Auburn, where he was a 22-time All-American, five-time individual, and three-time relay NCAA champion under famed coach Richard Quick. Gaines has been quoted as saying that he owes everything to Auburn, where he graduated in 1981 with a degree in communications.

Gaines was named to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1995 for his storied Olympic career, and again in 2019 for his successful masters swimming career.