Watch: Torri Huske Swims 56.8 100FL, 2:11 200 IM in Back-to-Back Events

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

This post contains race videos from the ‘A’ finals on day four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo. The final day of the meet featured the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free. All videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)

American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S Open Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 8:45.79

Top 8:

Bella Sims led from start to finish in this race, being the only swimmer in the field under 8:30 and clocking a time of 8:29.85. Kayla Han came in second with an 8:32.88, making her the #7 performer all-time in the 13-14 age group among Americans.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (2009)

American Record: 7:39.36, Bobby Finke (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 7:48.50, Ahmed Hafnaoui (2023)

U.S Open Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke (2022)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 8:45.79

Top 8:

Marwan Elkamash — 7:53.56 Yigit Aslan — 7:55.61 Alec Enyeart — 7:59.66 David Johnston — 8:04.62 Cooper Lucas — 8:16.69 Graham Chatoor — 8:17.06 Christian Bayo — 8:17.06 William Mullen — 8:18.73

Capping off an excellent weekend of racing, Marwan Elkamash took the men’s 800 free in a great race.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 57.90, Regan Smith (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)

(2022) U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:01.89

Top 8:

Claire Curzan pulled off the win in the women’s 100 back, pairing that victory with her 200 back win from Friday night.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40, David Plummer (2016)

U.S Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Piersol (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 55.69

Top 8:

Hunter Armstrong — 52.82 Ryan Murphy — 53.36 Justin Ress — 53.77 Jack Dolan — 54.58 Keaton Jones — 54.90 Brett Pinfold — 56.41 Ziyad Saleem — 56.74 Yeziel Morales — 56.79

In an incredible swim, Hunter Armstrong dipped under 53 seconds, clocking a 52.82 to win the men’s 100 back.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (2019)

U.S Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:31.69

Top 8:

Lilly King — 2:25.34 Tessa Cieplucha — 2:28.14 Isabelle Odgers — 2:28.50 Kaitlyn Dobler — 2:30.37 Piper Enge — 2:31.00 Avery Collins — 2:33.12 Skyler Smith — 2:34.07 Ana Adame — 2:35.38

Lilly King completed her sweep of the women’s breaststroke events with a win in the women’s 200 breast.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Studbblety-Cook (2022)

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (2018)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

Top 8:

Jake Foster — 2:11.58 Nic Fink — 2:11.72 Brandon Fischer — 2:12.52 Andy Dobrzanski — 2:15.21 Noah Cakir — 2:16.43 Ethan Dang — 2:17.09 Jason Louser — 2:18.20 Jake Eccleston — 2:18.99

Capping off an awesome weekend of swimming, particularly in the breaststroke events, Jake Foster finished in 2:11.58 to win a tight race over Nic Fink in the men’s 200 breast.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

(2021) U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.19

Top 8:

Torri Huske — 56.84 Claire Curzan — 57.26 Kelly Pash — 57.89 Dakota Luther — 59.07 Lillie Nordmann — 59.27 Bailey Hartmann — 59.59 Lizzy Cook — 59.89 Clare Watson — 1:00.39

After Claire Curzan won the women’s 50 fly on Friday, Stanford teammate Torri Huske came out on top in the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 56.84.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80, Shaine Casas (2023)

U.S Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 53.59

Top 8:

Dare Rose — 51.47 Youssef Ramadan — 52.02 Trenton Julian — 52.26 Matthew Jensen — 52.80 Jack Dahlgren — 53.98 Cole Crane — 54.57 Rafael Gu — 54.85 Jose Martinez — 54.91

In a spectacular swim, Dare Rose clocked a 51.47 to win the men’s 100 fly, entering his name into the conversation for a spot on the World Champs roster this summer.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (2022)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:16.04

Top 8:

Torri Huske won the women’s 200 IM in 2:11.88, pulling off back-to-back wins after having just won the women’s 100 fly in the previous women’s event.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:03.49

Top 8:

Hugo Gonzalez — 1:58.52 Trenton Julian — 2:00.09 Grant House — 2:00.58 Baylor Nelson — 2:01.25 Destin Lasco — 2:01.76 Luke Barr — 2:01.97 Anze Fers Erzen — 2:02.26 Rick Mihm — 2:03.27

Hugo Gonzalez put together a fantastic 200 IM for this point in the year, winning the race in 1:58.52 to touch as the only person in the field under 2:00.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom

U.S Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 25.69

Top 8:

After winning the women’s 100 free on Thursday night, Abbey Weitzeil made it a sweep of the women’s sprint free events, taking the 50 free in 24.59.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (2020)

U.S Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 22.79

Top 8:

The meet ended with a thrilling race in the men’s 50 free, seeing Bjorn Seeliger beat Ryan Held by just 0.01 seconds.