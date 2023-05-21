Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Marwan el Kamash Training with Italians for a Few Weeks After Mission Viejo PSS

Even though he’s been dealing with injury, Marwan el Kamash of Egypt had a strong showing in Mission Viejo, winning the 400 free as the only man in the field to dip below 3:50. el Kamash won’t be returning directly to his training base in Indiana after the meet, taking a few weeks to go train in Italy with a group there.

