Summer Juniors Qualifier Riley Groves Heads to West Point

Riley Groves, a senior at Bob Jones High School in Alabama, has committed to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Groves finished 2nd in the 100 fly and 100 back at the 2023 6A-7A Alabama State Championships. His team finished 5th overall at the meet. Groves also swims with the Huntsville Swim Association, and at the 2022 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships, he finished 18th in the 100m fly. At the 2023 SE Southeastern Short Course Championships in Huntsville, Groves won the 200 free and the 400 free, and finished 3rd in the 200 IM.

Groves has a 2023 Summer Juniors cut in the LCM 100 fly. He also has USA Swimming 2023 Futures cuts in the SCY 200 and 400 IM, as well as the 100 breast.

Best short-course yards times:

100 back: 51.26

100 breast: 57.71

100 fly: 48.95

200 fly: 1:49.56

200 IM: 1:52.85

400 IM: 4:03.81

Army is a member of the Patriot League, and at the 2023 Men’s Patriot League Swimming and Diving Championships, it finished 2nd, just 10 points behind Navy. This difference is significant–Navy usually dominates Army (having won 19 consecutive championships), but the latter team has been closing the gap.

In 2022, Army brought its distance from Navy down to just 133.5 points, and Army now has an impressive class of recruits coming in 2027, including Winter Juniors qualifiers Joey Chang and Thomas Hadji, and Speedo Sectionals Champion Kalvin Hahn.

Groves also has the opportunity to make an immediate impact upon his arrival. At the 2023 Patriot League Championships and with his best times, Groves would’ve made the B final of the 100 and 200 fly.

In fact, Groves’ best 200 fly time would make him the 4th-fastest on the team in the 2022-23 season. If Groves chose to focus on fly, he could train with the rising-junior trio of Jack Pogue, George Clover, and Jack Mowery, all top butterfliers on the team. In the other races, he can add depth and versatility to Army’s roster.

