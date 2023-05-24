Lee Smothers Named Assistant Coach At Missouri State

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State swimming and diving head coach Dave Collins announced today the addition of Lee Smothers to the team’s coaching staff.

Smothers will serve as assistant coach for the MSU men’s and women’s program, joining Collins and associate head coach Chelsea Dirks-Ham.

His background includes extensive club coaching experience in Arkansas. He spent over three years as the head site coach for the Arkansas Racers from 2019-22 and was an aquatics specialist for the City of Benton from 2021-22. His most recent role was as head coach of the Jonesboro Jets, a position Smothers began in September 2022.

“We are very excited to be adding Lee to our staff,” head coach Collins said. “His experiences both as an athlete and a coach will bring some new, fresh ideas to our program. I look forward to collaborating with him as we strive to provide the most well-rounded, positive experience for our student-athletes.”

Overall, Smothers has overseen Arkansas LSC Champions, six futures qualifiers, 15 zone qualifiers and 25 sectional qualifiers.

As a swimmer, Smothers reached top-five status in the nation in the butterfly. He earned Central Zone championship titles in the 50- and 100-yard fly while breaking Arkansas LSC records in the process.

He is a 2019 graduate of Central Baptist College

His hire is contingent upon formal approval by the Missouri State University Board of Governors at its next scheduled meeting. He replaces Ethan Jacobsen who recently accepted an assistant coaching position at Northern Iowa.