U.S. Finalizes Open Water World Championship Team At World Cup In Italy

2023 World Aquatics Open Water World Cup – Meet 2

May 20-21, 2023

Golfo Aranci, Italy

Open Water

The United States open water roster for the 2023 World Championships has been finalized following the conclusion of the World Aquatics Open Water World Cup event in Golfo Aranci, Italy, over the weekend.

Katie Grimes punched her ticket to Fukuoka by winning the women’s 10km at Open Water Nationals last month, as did Brennan Gravley, who was the top American finisher in the men’s event, placing second to Spaniard Carlos Garach.

The remaining two spots would go to the top American finisher in the 10km at the second leg of the World Cup, with USA Swimming having sent 12 swimmers—the full national team—to the event.

Mariah Denigan and Joey Tepper were the two swimmers to earn a spot in Fukuoka, placing sixth and 10th in the women’s and men’s 10km, respectively.

U.S. OPEN WATER ROSTER – 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The four swimmers will contest both the 5km and 10km events in Fukuoka, with the 25km event having been dropped from the schedule this year.

WOMEN’S RECAP

Germany’s Leonie Beck trailed early—she was in 58th place after the opening lap—but showed her open water prowess by making her way through the field to ultimately secure victory, winning her second straight World Cup race in a time of 1:56:17.4.

Italians Ginevra Taddeucci (1:56:18.6) and Giulia Gabbrielleschi (1:56:20.5), who led the way early, placed second and third, while Denigan wasn’t too far off the pace in sixth (1:56:31.2).

Women’s 10km – Top 10

Leonie Beck (GER), 1:56:17.4 Ginevra Taddeucci (ITA), 1:56:18.6 Giulia Gabbrielleschi (ITA), 1:56:20.5 Lea Boy (GER), 1:56:20.6 Caroline Laure Jouisse (FRA), 1:56:26.5 Mariah Denigan (USA), 1:56:31.2 Aurelle Muller (FRA), 1:56:32.0 Sharon van Rouwendaal (NED), 1:56:32.7 Viviane Jungblut (BRA), 1:56:32.7 Angela Martinez Guillen (ESP), 1:56:35.2

Ashley Twichell was the second American to finish, placing 11th in 1:56:35.4, while Kensey McMahon (1:57:05.1) and Grimes (1:57:18.6) also cracked the top 20.

MEN’S RECAP

Hungarian Kristof Rasovszky led the way in the men’s race, as the reigning Olympic silver medalist made a charge on the final lap and ultimately emerged victorious in a time of 1:47:17.6.

Italy’s Domenico Acerenza (1:47:20.1) and Germany’s Oliver Klemet (1:47:20.5) rounded out the top three in a quick race that saw 59 men go faster than the winning time from the opening leg of the World Cup in Egypt (1:52), due in part to water temperatures.

The current world champion in the men’s 1500 freestyle, Gregorio Paltrinieri, set the pace early but ultimately settled for sixth in 1:47:26.2.

The pack of Rasovszky, Acerenza, Klemet, Paltrinieri, Garach, Italian Marcello Guidi and Hungarian David Betlehem were well clear of the rest of the field, with Germany’s Rob Muffels placing eighth, nearly a minute and a half back of seventh.

Tepper touched third among the second group of athletes, taking 10th overall in 1:49:00.4 to secure his Worlds berth.

Men’s 10km – Top 10

Dylan Gravley placed second amongst Americans in 1:49:06.2, good for 21st overall, while Luke Ellis (1:49:13.5) and Ivan Puskovitch (1:49:14.0) were 33rd and 35th, respectively.

The U.S. also fielded a team of Denigan, Dylan Gravley, McMahon and Tepper in the mixed 4×1500 relay, placing fourth in 1:06:17.1, with Germany (1:04:57.7) edging out Italy (1:04:58.6) for the victory.