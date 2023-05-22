The Walsh Sisters’ Take Us Behind The Scenes of Their Second Sporti Swim Collection

SwimOutlet has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012.

On the SwimSwam podcast we talk with Olympic medalist, World Champion and NCAA Champion, Alex Walsh. And we talk with USA Swimming National Champion, NCAA Champion, and NCAA Record holder, Gretchen Walsh. They are back with their second Sporti Swim Collection where Palm Springs Splendor meets Joshua Tree Charm. Following the NCAA NIL policy change, the Walsh sisters were the first collegiate swimmers in history to team up with a nationally recognized swim brand for a co-branded collection, and it’s been a great success, supporting them on their continued path to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials next summer.



SPORTI SWIM COLLECTION – FULL DETAILS:

Taking their creative collaboration with Sporti Swim to new heights, the dynamic sister-duo, Olympic Silver Medalist Alex Walsh and U.S. National Champion Gretchen Walsh, invite you to escape the ordinary and dive into their world with their second Sporti Swim collection.

Following the recent NCAA NIL policy change, the Walsh sisters were the first collegiate swim athletes in history to team up with a nationally recognized swim brand for a co-branded collection. This second collection comes on the heels of the sisters’ continued accomplishments in the sport, including Gretchen recently breaking the NCAA record to become the world’s fastest 100-yard backstroker.

“Designing this collection felt like a natural celebration of our accomplishments, not only with the success of our first collection but also in our swimming careers. We aimed to encapsulate everything we value about Sporti as a brand, as well as ensure the collection was a reflection of our journey, our victories and the love we have for swimming,” said Gretchen. “We hope people will make their own memories in these suits. Through this collection, we hope to empower young swimmers to express themselves and inspire them to make waves in their own lives, just as we have in ours,” adds Alex.

Inspired by the vibrant glamour and mid-century design of Palm Springs alongside the stunning golden hours of Joshua Tree, the Sporti x Alex & Gretchen Walsh ‘Palm Springs Swim Collection’ transforms every training session into a pool party – all set in the heart of Southern California’s desert paradise.

Capturing the essence of effortless chic, the visual narrative of the Sporti x Alex + Gretchen Walsh Collection takes a page from the iconic photography of Slim Aarons, specifically drawing inspiration from Aarons’ celebrated work, “Poolside Gossip.”

Illuminating the collection’s vibrancy and the desert’s enchanting allure, the resulting imagery encapsulates the classic glamour and contemporary spirit of Palm Springs. Just as Aarons’ work evoked the sophistication and playfulness of his era, this collection and the sisters’ design ethos mirror the same timeless elegance and fun.

Sporti x Alex Walsh Collection: Palm Springs Paradise

In her second collection with Sporti Swim, Alex channels the vibrant colors and mid-century architecture of Palm Springs into her unique designs. From “Desert House,” an ode to Palm Springs’ iconic landscape and aesthetic, to “Super Bloom,” a playful mix of geometric shapes and retro, chintz florals, Alex’s collection embodies her vibrant and fun spirit.

“Parker Paradise” brings a touch of geometric glam, giving nod to one of the city’s quintessential hotels, while “Geo Glam’’ is sure to make any swimmer feel like their best selves, exuding confidence both in and out of the water. ‘

And let’s not forget “Pool Party” featuring flamingo and fruit-themed floaties, a whimsical print that is just that – the epitome of what you want to be doing in the water…having fun.

Sporti x Gretchen Walsh Collection: A Joshua Tree Dream

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty and textures of Joshua Tree’s desert nights, Gretchen’s second collection celebrates the free-spirit of music festivals synonymous with the area juxtaposed with the locale’s relaxed, Bohemian charm.

From the personal touches in “Desert Nights” to the breathtaking, sunset nostalgia of “Mojave Mirage,” this collection embraces Gretchen’s individual style and personality. “Desert Python” and “Oasis” are equal parts edgy and harmonious, bringing a unique balance to the earthy, desert themes that resonate throughout the collection. Last but not least, “In Bloom” pairs the colorful spirit of Palm Springs with classic, festival vibes, evoking the spirit of dancing in the middle of a crowd and the notion that sometimes, ‘girls just wanna have fun.’

The new Sporti x Alex + Gretchen Walsh Collection embraces the sisters’ individual styles and shared love for swimming, taking you on a journey through Southern California’s iconic desert, without ever leaving the water.

“The Walsh sisters continue to impress us not only as remarkable swimmers but as true creative forces,” says Daniela Bascuñán, Sporti’s VP of Design. “Their collections reflect their personalities, their experiences and their unyielding commitment to bringing joy and confidence to the swimming community.”

Winnie So, President of Sporti, adds, “Alex and Gretchen have once again embodied the values we stand for at Sporti. Their collections celebrate empowerment, individuality and the joy of the sport, making every swim a splash of fun and style.”

With pieces ranging from $12.95 – $48.95, the Sporti x Alex + Gretchen Walsh Collection is available in competitive swim sizing 22Y – 40 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL), sold exclusively at www.swimoutlet.com.

About Sporti by SwimOutlet Sporti, SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear line, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool.