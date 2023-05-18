Alex Shackell Swims 57.63 100 Butterfly, Another PB on Night 2 of Indy Spring Cup

2023 INDY SPRING CUP

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

May 17-20, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

After posting a personal best time of 57.89 this morning which placed her at #3 in the 15-16 age group of all-time, Alex Shackell of Carmel Swim Club swam even faster tonight as she touched in a 57.63. Shackell finished ahead of Gabi Albiero who swam a 58.03, her third-fastest swim in the event ever. Notably, Albiero was faster here than she was at 2022 International Team Trials where she finished fifth in a 58.25. Ai Soma touched third in a 58.53.

On night 1 of the Indy Spring Cup, 15 year old Lynsey Bowen of Carmel Swim Club kicked off the night winning the women’s 800 free in a 8:38.53. She dropped a second off her time. Bowen finished ahead of Megan Drumm who touched in a 8:43.54 and Kathryn McCarthy who was third in a 8:46.46.

Bowen continued her momentum into night two as she was second in the 200 free in a 1:59.82. That lowered her previous best of 2:00.18 which she swam in March at Sectionals in Indy. Bowen finished behind Anna Peplowski who won in a personal best time of 1:57.02, which makes her the second-fastest American so far this season. Finishing in third was Riley Francis of Club Wolverine who touched in a 2:02.22.

2022 US Worlds Team member Annie Lazor won the women’s 100 breast in a 1:07.74. Lazor’s best stands at a 1:05.37 which she swam at Wave II Olympic Trials. Notably, Lazor’s swim today was a season best as she swam a 1:08.25 for fourth at Pro Swim-Westmont. Finishing behind Lazor was Josie Panitz who touched in a 1:08.57. That was just off her personal best of 1:08.49 which she swam at this meet a year ago.

Coming in third in the 100 breast was Molly Sweeney of Carmel Swim Club. Sweeney swam a 1:08.60 which makes her #13 in the 15-16 age group all-time. Sweeney is only 15 so she has some time to move up there as well. Sweeney has now dropped almost two seconds in the last year as her best time prior to this season was a 1:10.23.

After placing third in the 800 free on night 1, McCarthy picked up a win in the 400 IM on night 2 as she touched in a 4:48.17. That was a new personal best for the Minnesota commit as her previous personal best was a 4:48.93 from August 2021. Jessica Eden and Reese Tiltmann battled it out for second and third. Eden got the touch as she finished in a 4:49.86 just ahead of Tiltmann who touche in a 4:49.89.

On night 1 of the meet of the men’s side, Charlie Clark earned the win in the 1500 free as he touched in a 15:04.80. That was a season best and about 13 seconds faster than he was at Pro Swim Westmont. Clark swam the event for the US at Worlds last summer. Finishing behind Clark was Michael Binegar who touched in a 15:22.23. After just finishing up his freshman year at Kentucky, Levi Sandidge was third in a 15:30.04.

Rafael Miroslaw kicked off night two with the win in the men’s 200 free as he touched in a 1:47.89. Miroslaw swam a personal best a month ago as he touched in a 1:45.83 at the Berlin Swimming Open. Finishing behind Miroslaw was Drew Kibler who touched in a 1:48.66. Kibler has a best time of 1:45.01 in the event which he swam to finish fourth at 2022 Worlds. Finishing in third was Denis Loktev who touched in a 1:49.11.

Cody Miller earned the win in the 100 breast touching in a 1:01.04. Miller was third in the event at Pro Swim-Westmont as he touched in a 1:00.04 then. Finishing behind Miller was Tommy Cope who swam a 1:01.53. Josh Matheny was third in a 1:01.55. Matheny won the event at Nationals last summer in a personal best of 59.44.

Nick Albiero touched first in the 100 fly with a 52.57, just off his season best of 52.51 which he swam at the US Open in December. Marius Kusch touched second in a 52.96 and Dalton Lowe was third in a 53.72.

Closing the night on the men’s side was Tristan Jankovics who won in a 4:19.88. That was a huge best time as his previous best stood at a 4:37.99. Jankovics swam at Canadian Trials last month but only competed in backstroke events. Connor LaMastra was second in a 4:21.23, over three seconds faster than he was in Westmont. Jackson Millard was third in a 4:25.11, dropping over four seconds off of his best time from summer 2021.