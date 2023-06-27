Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Places 29th In Men’s 100 Free To Open U.S. National Championships

Comments: 41

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was a rocky start to the 2023 U.S. National Championships for Caeleb Dressel, as he didn’t come within earshot of making the final of the men’s 100 freestyle on Tuesday morning.

Dressel, the two-time world champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 100 free, finished 29th overall in the prelims in a time of 49.42, nearly two and a half seconds slower than his personal best of 46.96 set in 2019.

Dressel was more than a second shy of what was required to make it back into the ‘A’ final (48.37), where the top eight swimmers will vie for a berth to the World Championships tonight.

The 26-year-old had previously been as fast as 49.80 this season, done at the FAST Senior Open earlier this month.

If he doesn’t swim the 100 free again this season, 49.42 will mark his slowest season-best time in nine years:

Dressel’s Season-Best Times, 100 Freestyle (LCM)

  • 2022-23: 49.42
  • 2021-22: 47.67
  • 2020-21: 47.02
  • 2019-20: 48.63
  • 2018-19: 46.96
  • 2017-18: 48.13
  • 2016-17: 47.17
  • 2015-16: 47.91
  • 2014-15: 48.78
  • 2013-14: 49.43

This will also mark the first time since the 2015 World Championships that Dressel won’t represent the U.S. on the major international stage in the 100 free.

In addition to winning gold at the 2017 World Championships, 2019 World Championships and Tokyo Olympics, he also placed sixth at the 2016 Games in Rio, and won silver at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. At the 2022 World Championships, he contested the prelims of the event before withdrawing from the semis and ultimately the entire competition due to medical reasons.

Despite Dressel being well off form, the U.S. men appear to be in good shape in this event and the 400 free relay, as four different swimmers broke 48 seconds this morning, led by Ryan Held, who rocketed to his fastest swim since 2019 in 47.63.

Also cracking 48 were Jack Alexy (47.75), Destin Lasco (47.87) and Matt King (47.93), all doing so for the first time.

Dressel is scheduled to race the men’s 50 fly on Wednesday, the 100 fly on Thursday and the 50 free on Saturday.

In This Story

41
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

41 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom McG
2 seconds ago

Geez…I’m surprised at all the “he’s done” comments. Let’s not write him off just yet. One bad swim. Maybe he bounces back in his other events? I hope he does.

0
0
Reply
Formerathlete
5 minutes ago

We love you CD! You the man, always.

4
-1
Reply
Ervin
9 minutes ago

Starting to see why Simone skipped this meet….and shes been in the water longer than Dressel. She knows where shes at.

3
0
Reply
Buckeyeboy
13 minutes ago

Should have done the Phelps of 2015 move. Stay training and aim for Nationals the end of the Summer. Zero need to be here at this meet.

11
0
Reply
IM FAN
Reply to  Buckeyeboy
3 minutes ago

Well, Phelps was also kicked off of the 2015 worlds roster… not exactly the greatest analog

1
-1
Reply
Vesta
15 minutes ago

Now I’m not hopeful for Dressel to come back before Paris or ever. He has nothing else to prove. With all his achievements he will go down in history as one of the biggest names of swimming. The only thing I hope for him now is peace and happiness in his mind.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Vesta
10
-3
Reply
Christine Breedy
16 minutes ago

Of course we want him to succeed but he needs to go off without any pressure until he decides if he’s really missing the life!

3
-2
Reply
flicker
18 minutes ago

I’m just happy that he’s swimming regardless of what time he does, he’s achieved so much in his career that everything now is just a bonus

I will say though imagine how insane it would’ve sounded to someone a couple of years ago if you told them that in 2023 Cody Simpson would have a faster 100 free season best than Caeleb Dressel

8
-2
Reply
SwimDawg
21 minutes ago

I’m sure almost everyone wants CD to succeed… however I am picturing coaches around the nation reiterating to their athletes that success requires consistent training. I hope he can find enough of that before June 2024.

8
-2
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!