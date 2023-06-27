Caeleb Dressel Places 29th In Men’s 100 Free To Open U.S. National Championships

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was a rocky start to the 2023 U.S. National Championships for Caeleb Dressel, as he didn’t come within earshot of making the final of the men’s 100 freestyle on Tuesday morning.

Dressel, the two-time world champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 100 free, finished 29th overall in the prelims in a time of 49.42, nearly two and a half seconds slower than his personal best of 46.96 set in 2019.

Dressel was more than a second shy of what was required to make it back into the ‘A’ final (48.37), where the top eight swimmers will vie for a berth to the World Championships tonight.

The 26-year-old had previously been as fast as 49.80 this season, done at the FAST Senior Open earlier this month.

If he doesn’t swim the 100 free again this season, 49.42 will mark his slowest season-best time in nine years:

Dressel’s Season-Best Times, 100 Freestyle (LCM)

2022-23 : 49.42

: 49.42 2021-22: 47.67

47.67 2020-21: 47.02

47.02 2019-20: 48.63

48.63 2018-19: 46.96

46.96 2017-18: 48.13

48.13 2016-17: 47.17

47.17 2015-16: 47.91

47.91 2014-15: 48.78

48.78 2013-14: 49.43

This will also mark the first time since the 2015 World Championships that Dressel won’t represent the U.S. on the major international stage in the 100 free.

In addition to winning gold at the 2017 World Championships, 2019 World Championships and Tokyo Olympics, he also placed sixth at the 2016 Games in Rio, and won silver at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. At the 2022 World Championships, he contested the prelims of the event before withdrawing from the semis and ultimately the entire competition due to medical reasons.

Despite Dressel being well off form, the U.S. men appear to be in good shape in this event and the 400 free relay, as four different swimmers broke 48 seconds this morning, led by Ryan Held, who rocketed to his fastest swim since 2019 in 47.63.

Also cracking 48 were Jack Alexy (47.75), Destin Lasco (47.87) and Matt King (47.93), all doing so for the first time.

Dressel is scheduled to race the men’s 50 fly on Wednesday, the 100 fly on Thursday and the 50 free on Saturday.