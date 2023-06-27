Several High Profile Scratches Give Dressel A Spot In The 100 Freestyle C Final

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first night of finals at the 2023 US World Championships Trials only features six events in the men’s and women’s 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle, the women’s 800 freestyle, and the men’s 1500 freestyle. That means there are only four events on day one that run as prelims/finals.

In the 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle, none of the top 8 qualifiers have scratched out of the final. All of the swimmers who made it into the A final will race again and compete for a top two finish and a spot on the Worlds team.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there weren’t any notable scratches on the first day of racing. The men’s 100 freestyle saw several men drop out after qualifying to swim the B final. Among the men who decided not to race are Kieran Smith, Hunter Armstrong, Luke Hobson, Jack Aikins, and Shaine Casas. Smith, Armstrong, and Hobson placed 10th, 12th, and 16th, respectively, while Aikins was 17th and Casas 18th. Additionally, Adam Chaney scratched out of the C final after placing 23rd in prelims.

A notable result of the high number of scratches means that Caeleb Dressel, who placed 29th in prelims, will get a second swim. He originally didn’t qualify for the C final but will now swim in lane 6 of the C final. Dressel, who is one of history’s greatest 100 freestylers, hasn’t raced much since pulling out of the 2022 World Championships. He returned during prelims with a 49.42, which is a few seconds off his American record of 46.96.

Claire Curzan was the only top 16 finisher to scratch out of the B final in the women’s 100 freestyle. Curzan swam 54.50 for 15th place, trailing her best time of 53.55. Her absence means that co-16th place finishers Natalie Hinds and Amy Fulmer (54.52) will both get to race in the B final.

In the men’s 200 butterfly, Gabriel Jett scratched the 200 butterfly after his 11th-place finish (1:57.24), and in the women’s race, Katie Grimes (2:09.84) dropped out of the B final after placing 9th in the prelims.