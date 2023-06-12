14-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Scorches Another NAG Record During 800 Free Win in 8:07.96

2023 GEORGE F. HAINES INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Luka Mijatovic continued rewriting the U.S. boys’ 13-14 national age group (NAG) record book on Sunday at the George F. Haines International Swim Meet in San Jose, California.

The Pleasanton Seahawks 14-year-old cruised to victory in the 800-meter freestyle by nearly 12 seconds with a winning time of 8:07.96, breaking a NAG record held by Evan Pinion (8:08.75 in 2009) for the second time in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday, he blazed a 3:56.36 in the 400 free to take down Pinion’s previous standard of 3:57.61. He now owns five NAG records after taking down three SCY standards (500 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free) over the past six months.

Mijatovic shaved more than two seconds off his previous-best 8:10.30 from April, which moved him up third all-time in the NAG rankings behind Lleyton Plattel (8:09.74) and Pinion (8:08.75). Before April, his lifetime best in the 800 free was an 8:30.89 from last July.

800-METER FREE, U.S. BOYS’ 13-14 NAG RANKINGS

Mijatovic only logged three splits above 31 seconds, during the sixth, eighth and 10th laps of the race. He opened with a 27.51 split, then clocked a 30.63, 30.50, 30.72, 30.77, 31.03, 30.70, 31.22, 30.84, 31.36, 30.82, 30.91, 30.72, 30.74, and 30.30 before scorching home in 29.19.

At 14 years old, Mijatovic is already the eighth-fastest American in the world this year. He touched almost 12 seconds ahead of 21-year-old rising Cal senior Jack Meehan (8:19.66).

On Sunday morning, Mijatovic posted a personal-best 52.78 in the 100 free, dropping more than two seconds off his previous-best 55.09 from April. He’s been on a tear this weekend, firing off his NAG record Saturday on the back end of a double featuring the 200 back, where he placed third in a personal-best 2:10.31. He dropped more than half a second off his previous-best 2:10.98 from prelims. Before this weekend, his lifetime best in the event was a 2:13.40 from April.

On Friday, Mijatovic placed fourth in the 200 free in 1:51.70, crushing his previous best by more than three seconds and moving him up to second all-time in his age group behind only Thomas Heilman (1:51.27). On Thursday, he kicked off the meet by shaving almost a minute off his best time in the 1500-meter freestyle with a 15:47.19, just about 16 seconds away from Jesse Vassallo’s legendary 13-14 NAG record of 15:31.03 from way back in 1976.