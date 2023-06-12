Winter Juniors Qualifier Taylor Wagner (2023) Commits to MIT

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Taylor Wagner, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who hails from Colorado Springs, Colorado, has committed to study and swim at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the class of 2027.

“It’s MIT!!! From my first steps on campus, to my interaction with the swim team it was always clear MIT was a place of academic and athletic excellence and I absolutely love the culture of finding your own way.”

A senior at Discovery Canyon High School, Wagner swims year-round with Pikes Peak Athletics and specializes in freestyle and IM. As a junior, he was the 2022 Colorado 4A High School State Champion in the 500 free and earned All-American honors in the 500 free, 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay. He was runner-up in both the 50 free (21.36) and 500 free (4:27.17 altitude-adjusted, in prelims) as a senior at the 2023 4A state meet.

Wagner was on fire this spring. He began with PBs in the 50/100/200/1000 free, 50/100 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM at Austin Sectionals in March, then followed up with a 500 free best time at high school states in May. He placed seventh at Sectionals in the 500 and 1000 freestyles and qualified for Winter Juniors in the 1000.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:50.97

1000 free – 9:23.81

500 free – 4:27.17

200 free – 1:39.95

100 free – 46.40

50 free – 21.33

200 IM – 1:52.55

200 back – 1:53.06

100 back – 51.49

100 fly – 50.88

Wagner’s best times would have made him MIT’s fastest distance freestyler last season. He would have scored in the B final of the 500 free and finished 18th, just outside scoring range, in the 1650 free, at the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships, where the Engineers finished 8th in the men’s contest.

