14-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Scares 400-Meter Free NAG Record with 3:58.85 in Prelims

2023 GEORGE F. HAINES INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The U.S. boys’ 13-14 national age group (NAG) record in the 400-meter freestyle looks like it might be on borrowed time.

Pleasanton Seahawks 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic clocked a personal-best 3:58.85 during prelims on Saturday morning at the George F. Haines International Swim Meet in San Jose, California, moving up to third in the NAG rankings behind only Michael Phelps (3:58.80) and record holder Evan Pinion (3:57.61).

U.S. Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings

Mijatovic shaved more than three seconds off his previous-best 4:02.14 from April, finishing less than a second behind 22-year-old Belgian Lucas Henveaux (3:57.96) in the morning heats. In the process, Mijatovic took down the Pacific Swimming 13-14 LSC record of 3:59.24 set by Nick Silverthorn back in 2010.

Mijatovic needs to drop another 1.25 seconds during tonight’s final to break his fourth 13-14 NAG record in the past six months, albeit his first in meters. He first broke the 500-yard free mark last December before adding records in the 1000-yard free (8:59.29) and 1650 free (15:00.95) in March.

Notably, Mijatovic’s morning swim was his second of the day after placing fifth in the 200 back heats (2:10.98) earlier in the prelims session. On Saturday, he threw down a personal-best 1:51.70 in the 200 free, which ranks second in his age group behind only Thomas Heilman (1:51.27). On Friday, Mijatovic kicked off the meet by shaving almost a minute off his best time in the 1500-meter freestyle with a 15:47.19, just about 16 seconds away from Jesse Vassallo’s legendary 13-14 NAG record of 15:31.03 from way back in 1976.

In other highlights from Saturday morning’s prelims in San Jose, Santa Clara Swim Club 13-year-old Shareef Elaydi dropped nearly two seconds in the 100 fly with a time of 57.01, placing fifth in prelims behind 14-year-old Tim Wu (56.73). Wu snuck under his previous-best 56.76 from last August to tie for 25th in the boys’ 13-14 NAG rankings. Elaydi, whose previous best was a 58.91 from last July, moved up to 56th in the 13-14 NAG rankings at age 13. Leading the 100 fly prelims was 17-year-old Stanford commit Ethan Harrington, who was just .02 seconds off his best time from last July with a 55.65.

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (PASA) 15-year-old Kelsey Zhang posted a new lifetime best in the 100 fly, taking .16 seconds off her previous best from last July with a 1:01.17 en route to the third seed in prelims.

After winning the 100 breast (1:02.26) on Friday, 34-year-old Brandon Fischer kept his momentum going with a top-seeded time of 2:16.68 in the 200 breast prelims. Spanish 24-year-old Hugo Gonzalez wasn’t far behind, though, firing off a 2:17.07 that was less than a second off his personal best from 2018.

Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks 15-year-old Raya Mellott was nearly seven seconds off her best time in the 200 breast (2:36.71), but she still cruised to the top seed in prelims by more than two seconds.

Bjorn Seeliger led the men’s 50 free prelims in 22.22, about half a second off his personal-best 21.71 from the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy.