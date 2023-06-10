Wisconsin Makes Transfer Portal Splash by Adding Silins (TCU), Morris (Minnesota)

Wisconsin is turning to the transfer portal to reload on talent for next season.

The Badgers announced a pair of notable pickups last month, TCU breaststroker Janis Silins and Minnesota freestyler Chris Morris, who both set program records at their previous schools.

Silins will be a fifth year at Wisconsin, where he’ll look to rebound following a less-than-stellar senior campaign for the Horned Frogs. The Latvia native earned top-four finishes in both the 100 breast and 200 breast at the Big 12 Championships during his first three seasons at TCU, qualifying for the 2022 NCAA Championships, but the five-time Big 12 medalist was well off his best times last season.

Silins ended up placing seventh in the 100 breast (54.03) and 11th in the 200 breast (2:00.14) at February’s Big 12s, about two and six seconds off his lifetime bests, respectively. He leaves TCU as the school record holder in the 100 breast (52.11), 200 breast (1:54.05), 200 medley relay (1:26.03) and 400 medley relay (3:09.44).

Best Times

100 breast – 52.11 (from 2021)

200 breast – 1:54.05 (from 2021)

200 IM – 1:48.69 (from 2020)

If Silins can get back to his best times from a couple years ago, it should be enough to get him into an A-final at next year’s Big Ten Championships. If not, he’ll probably still be within range of the B-final and C-final in the 100 breast and 200 breast.

The Badgers are graduating their top breaststroker, senior Will Myhre, who was their lone A-finalist in a breaststroke event at Big 12s this past season with a sixth-place finish in the 100 breast (52.11). Myhre also split 51.27 for Wisconsin’s 400 medley relay team that placed second at Big Tens. That runner-up 400 medley relay squad is also at risk of losing seniors Wes Jekel and Constantin Bensch, who are both in the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, Morris is on more of an upward trajectory, and he’s only used up two years of NCAA eligibility so far. As a sophomore at Minnesota, he helped the Gophers’ 800 free relay team break the school record at November’s Minnesota Invitational with a 6:16.25. His leadoff split of 1:34.22 ranked second in program history, and would have placed him sixth at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, where he ultimately placed ninth in 1:35.40.

A 13-time Big Ten scorer, Morris also clocked personal-best times in the 50 free (20.33), 100 free (43.57), and 200 IM (1:44.88) last season. He made the B-final in the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM at Big Tens last season. He went on to qualify for the 2023 NCAA Championships on Minnesota’s 800 free relay, which placed 20th as Morris split 1:34.25 on the second leg.

Best Times

50 free – 20.33

100 free – 43.57

200 free – 1:34.22

200 IM – 1:44.88

Morris would have been the second-fastest 200 freestyler on Wisconsin’s team last season behind Big Ten champion Jake Newmark (1:31.61). He should be a welcome addition to the Badgers’ 800 free relay, where Newmark posted the only sub-1:35 split on the team en route to a fifth-place finish at Big Tens behind Morris’ Minnesota squad.

As a team, the Wisconsin men placed fourth behind Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana at the 2023 Big Ten Championships in the fifth season under head coach Yuri Suguiyama.