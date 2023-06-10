Futures Qualifier Sophie Wallace Commits to Swim at Kansas in 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophie Wallace, a junior from Kirkwood, Missouri, has committed to swim at the University of Kansas in the fall of 2024.

Wallace attends Kirkwood High School, representing them this past winter at the MSHSAA Class 2 State Championships. At that meet, she placed second in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming a 23.46 in prelims and 23.70 in finals. She repeated her runner-up placement in the 100 free, swimming 51.45 in prelims and dropping it to a 51.39 in finals. She led off both the 200 and 400 free relays, which placed fourth and third, respectively.

Wallace swims year-round for the Parkway Swim Club. At the Speedo Sectionals-Columbia Meet, she earned her 2023 Futures (LCM) cuts with her A-final appearances in the 50 and 100 yard free. She achieved personal bests in the 50-500 free, 100 back and 100 fly. She also holds Futures cuts in the long course pool with her sprint freestyles: a 27.16 in the 50 and 59.93 in the 100.

Best SCY Times

50 Free – 23.35

100 Free – 50.77

200 Free – 1:52.67

100 Back- 57.47

100 Fly- 57.08

At the 2023 Big 12 Championships, the Kansas Jayhawks finished fifth, but less than 50 points behind second-place Iowa State. Wallace’s best times would have placed her 11th in the 50 free and 15th in both the 100 free and 100 back at Big 12s. It should be noted that in 2024, by the time Wallace gets to the campus in Lawrence, the Texas Longhorns will have left the Big 12 for the SEC.

It’s tough to predict what the swimming landscape in the Big 12 will look like by the time Wallace arrives on campus. BYU, Houston and Cincinnati all sponsor women’s teams and are joining the conference this year, and with reports of Arizona potentially joining as well, the Big 12 is in a major shake up.

Wallace joins Gabi Dyer, Taylor Cloutman and Wallace’s teammate at Parkway, Alayna Henage in committing to Kansas. Henage is a breaststroke specialist while Dyer and Cloutman are both freestylers, with the former focused on mid-distance and the latter sprinting.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.