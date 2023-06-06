Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Report: Colorado, Arizona Planning to Leave Pac-12 for Big 12

Comments: 3
by Riley Overend 3

June 06th, 2023 Big 12, College, News, Pac-12

The Big 12 is reportedly on the verge of adding Colorado and Arizona in a move that could be devastating for the Pac-12.

According to the The Swaim Show, Colorado and Arizona are planning to leave for the Big 12, but nothing will become official until the Pac-12 finalizes their media deal.

Over the past few months, officials from Colorado and Arizona have hinted that their loyalty to the Pac-12 depends on the conference’s next media deal. ESPN is rumored to have pulled out of negotiations as the primary media partner with the league as the Pac-12 remains the only major conference without a long-term media contract.

Back in March, the Big 12 reportedly renewed talks with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado about potential membership. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff accused the Big 12 of “trying to destabilize our remaining conference.”

The Arizona men’s swimming and diving squad finished 4th out of six teams at February’s Pac-12 Championships while the women placed 6th out of eight teams. Colorado currently doesn’t sponsor swimming and diving.

The Big 12 will add BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF next season to bring its total number of members to 14. The 2023-24 season will be the last with Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 after the powerhouse programs negotiated an early exit to the SEC in 2024.

The Pac-12 is still reeling from USC and UCLA’s decision last summer to bolt for the Big Ten in 2024. The Big Ten might not be done yet, either, with Oregon and Washington in talks with the conference about a potential merger.

Last month, the conference realignment wheels began turning again as eight ACC schools — Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville — were reported to have been meeting with lawyers over the past several months to examine how unbreakable their Grant of Rights is.

3
3 Comments
Seth
50 minutes ago

Big 12 needs more swim teams, especially the Men’s.
Maybe Texas will have competition against Arizona.

ClubCoach
Reply to  Seth
28 minutes ago

Texas won’t be there after the 2023-24 season

DKDevil
Reply to  Seth
27 minutes ago

I believe Texas would be in the SEC by the time Arizona would join the Big12.

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

