Matt King Hits 21.97 50 Free At Texas Senior Circuit Meet

2023 Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet #2
- June 1-3, 2023
- Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX
- LCM (50 meters)
- Results
The second Texas Senior Circuit meet of the season was held this past weekend at Texas A&M. The Senior Circuit Series uses Sectionals time standards, and includes three stops, all in a long course, prelim-final format.
Headlining the College Station stop of the tour was Matt King. King won the 50 freestyle in a season best time of 21.97, putting him just over a tenth shy of his personal best of 21.83 from Nationals last July. His swim moves him to 3rd in the U.S. this season, putting him behind only Michael Andrew (21.87) and David Curtiss (21.92).
King also had a strong race in the 100 free, where he touched first at 48.73. His swim is only a hundredth off his season best set in May, which currently ranks him 2nd among Americans this season.
King left Virginia after the fall semester, and has been training under Coley Stickles with the Texas Ford pro group this spring. As of April, King told SwimSwam that he planned to return to UVA eventually, but is looking at taking an Olympic redshirt in preparation for the Olympic Trials.
The women’s side of the meet was dominated by Texas A&M. Chloe Stepanek collected three victories, highlighted by her season best time of 2:00.00 in the 200 freestyle. She also set a best time of 1:02.48 en route to her victory in the 100 backstroke, while in the 50 back she touched first at 29.12.
Sydney Pickrem and Giulia Goerigk also secured multiple victories each. Pickrem, who has already been named to Canada’s World Championship roster, won both the 100 freestyle (56.32) and 200 backstroke (2:16.75). Goerigk swept the IM events (2:15.90/4:46.22) and 200 breaststroke (2:32.58), with her 200 breast time marking a personal best.
Baylor Nelson, another Aggie, swept the mid-distance free races on the men’s side. He improved his season best 400 freestyle to 3:54.67, while in the 200 he was a few tenths short at 1:50.71. Jack Armstrong also chipped away at his season best in the 100 free, as he took 2nd to King in a time of 50.42.
The final 2023 Texas Senior Circuit Meet of this season is slated to begin June 22nd, and will be hosted at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas.
Hard to see 6 hands getting to the wall before Matt King’s in the 100 free. He’ll make the team.
Wahoooooooowaaaaa
Love him or hate him Coley Stickles is one of the best sprint coaches in the sport!
King is the only one with a chance of dethroning Dressel/Andrew at WC TRIALS. My prediction is Andrew 21.3, Caleb 21.6, king 21.7
Curious on Andrew. Looks like he has changed it up slightly and been lifting heavy weights this year, and swimming slower in season as a result. Hoping he has a good “taper” and crushes it
Peter Andrew and Rushall do not allow drylands. USRPT
There’s an interview where Peter Andrew said the heavy weight lifting MA was doing was killing his speed, so they had to modify it. They gave up on the “it’s all about specificity” train when they bought a weight rack for the garage and decided MA could have a long career like Manaudou just traveling, having fun, and swimming elite sprints. Like Manaudou early on, he’s given up on being an IMer and is just going speed and power.
Instead of dying on 75m the objective is dying on 35 meters now
David Curtiss
21.6 is on the bubble.. curtiss and held could be there with decent swims. Andrew jasnt reay shown hes in that lind of form but well see
MA’s been 21.8 this season…
21.7