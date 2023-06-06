Matt King Hits 21.97 50 Free At Texas Senior Circuit Meet

2023 Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet #2

June 1-3, 2023

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX

LCM (50 meters)

Results

The second Texas Senior Circuit meet of the season was held this past weekend at Texas A&M. The Senior Circuit Series uses Sectionals time standards, and includes three stops, all in a long course, prelim-final format.

Headlining the College Station stop of the tour was Matt King. King won the 50 freestyle in a season best time of 21.97, putting him just over a tenth shy of his personal best of 21.83 from Nationals last July. His swim moves him to 3rd in the U.S. this season, putting him behind only Michael Andrew (21.87) and David Curtiss (21.92).

King also had a strong race in the 100 free, where he touched first at 48.73. His swim is only a hundredth off his season best set in May, which currently ranks him 2nd among Americans this season.

King left Virginia after the fall semester, and has been training under Coley Stickles with the Texas Ford pro group this spring. As of April, King told SwimSwam that he planned to return to UVA eventually, but is looking at taking an Olympic redshirt in preparation for the Olympic Trials.

The women’s side of the meet was dominated by Texas A&M. Chloe Stepanek collected three victories, highlighted by her season best time of 2:00.00 in the 200 freestyle. She also set a best time of 1:02.48 en route to her victory in the 100 backstroke, while in the 50 back she touched first at 29.12.

Sydney Pickrem and Giulia Goerigk also secured multiple victories each. Pickrem, who has already been named to Canada’s World Championship roster, won both the 100 freestyle (56.32) and 200 backstroke (2:16.75). Goerigk swept the IM events (2:15.90/4:46.22) and 200 breaststroke (2:32.58), with her 200 breast time marking a personal best.

Baylor Nelson, another Aggie, swept the mid-distance free races on the men’s side. He improved his season best 400 freestyle to 3:54.67, while in the 200 he was a few tenths short at 1:50.71. Jack Armstrong also chipped away at his season best in the 100 free, as he took 2nd to King in a time of 50.42.

The final 2023 Texas Senior Circuit Meet of this season is slated to begin June 22nd, and will be hosted at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas.