Regan Smith Further Distances Herself With The Fastest 200 Fly/200 Back Combo

Regan Smith sent shockwaves through the swimming community on Sunday, swimming the fourth-fastest 200 fly in history to break the super-suited American Record in a time of 2:03.87.

Smith, who held the world record in the 200 back up until a few months ago, already held the distinction of being the fastest woman in history in terms of the 200 fly + 200 back combo.

Smith’s best time in the 200 back is the 2:03.35 she produced at the 2019 World Championships, which shattered the world record, and her PB in the 200 fly previously stood at 2:05.30, set at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where she won the silver medal.

Those two performances gave the American a 200 fly/200 back combo add-up of 4:08.65, making her the only female sub-4:10. With her relatively big time drop in the 200 fly this past weekend, Smith now has an add-up of 4:07.22, putting her nearly three seconds clear of the next-fastest woman, 400 IM Olympic champion and former world record holder Katinka Hosszu.

Hosszu, the seventh-fastest swimmer of all-time in the 200 fly and the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 200 back, has an add-up of 4:10.12. Next up is the newly-minted world record holder in the 400 IM, Summer McIntosh, and behind her is Maya Dirado, who upset Hosszu for gold in the 200 back in Rio.

The rankings are littered with premier 400 IM swimmers, with Smith’s current teammate Hali Flickinger, the 2022 SC world champion and 2021 Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 IM, ranking fifth.

Interestingly enough, Mary Mohler (née Descenza), who held the 200 fly American Record for 14 years before Smith broke it on Sunday, ranks sixth on the list, having gone a PB of 2:10.00 in the 200 back along with her 2:04.14 in the 200 fly. Mohler is the highest ranking non-400 IMer in the top 20 behind Smith.

ALL-TIME WOMEN’S RANKINGS, 200 FLY + 200 BACK (LCM)

There are notably 10 Americans ranking inside the top 20, with former 400 IM world record holder and two-time world champion Katie Hoff narrowly missing out in 21st (4:19.76).

We’ve also got the three most recent 400 IM Olympic champions ranking 13th or better with Yui Ohashi, Hosszu and Ye Shiwen, while 2008 champion Stephanie Rice (4:21.70) and runner-up Kirsty Coventry (4:21.02) narrowly miss out on the top 20.

Per our research, there are only 10 women in history who have been sub-2:10 in both races, which was almost a requirement to crack the top 10, though Mohler, Elizabeth Beisel and Kathleen Hersey managed to rank sixth, ninth and 10th with supremely-elite times in one of the events.

One swimmer you may be wondering about, 200 back world record holder Kaylee McKeown, doesn’t have a 200 fly swim on record.