South Dakota’s Caleb Swanson Selected As 2023 Truman Scholar

University of South Dakota swimmer Caleb Swanson has been selected as a 2023 Truman Scholar, and awarded the $30,000 Truman Scholarship to further his education.

The award was created in 1975 to honor President Harry S. Truman, and supports students who are wishing to pursue a career in public service. Swanson was one of 62 students selected out of the 705 original nominations made nationally. USD made history this year with two Truman Scholars, as Swanson is joined by fellow USD student Caleb Weiland in the program.

In the pool, Swanson’s main event focus is IM and butterfly. At this year’s Summit League Championships, he advanced to finals in the 200 fly and 400 IM, finishing 18th (1:57.23) and 22nd (4:16.27), respectively.

In the classroom, Swanson is an Honors student pursuing a double-major in sustainability and political science. He is also the president of USD’s Environmental Club and is involved in student government.

Swanson is also involved in local government. A native of Mitchell, South Dakota, Swanson spent a summer interning for Mitchell’s city manager where he worked on research centered on water quality issues.

“USD has been critical in getting me where I am today. The support I have received from friends, coaches, teammates, advisors and professors has been especially formative. Similarly, I am incredibly appreciative of the opportunities that have been available to me as a USD student and athlete,” said Swanson.

For the first time in USD history, two students have been selected as Truman Scholarship recipients. Congratulations to Caleb Swanson and Caleb Weiland! Read more 👉 https://t.co/OA4mojM91o

🐾#YoteLife #TrumanScholars pic.twitter.com/pOdMncEA7a — University of South Dakota (@usd) April 12, 2023

In addition to the scholarship, Truman Scholars receive leadership training, career counseling, and internship opportunities within the federal government. The program kicks off with the Truman Scholars Leadership Week in Liberty, Missouri, where scholars spend time learning about different public service paths and participating in other professional development opportunities.

Swanson will spend his summer in Washington D.C. as an intern for Senator Tina Smith from Minnesota. Smith is a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, allowing Swanson the opportunity to work on environmental legislation.

After graduation next spring, Swanson plans to take a few gap years to continue his policy work in Washington D.C before continuing his education. Ultimately, he hopes to become an environmental attorney for the Department of Justice.

Swanson is the 2nd swimmer from USD to win the award, as Josh Sorbe was a recipient in 2019. Previous notable Truman Scholars include Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch, former Governor of Arizona and Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, and former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio.