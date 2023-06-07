Duke Receives Verbal Commitment From Summer Juniors Qualifier Ethan Mindlin (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ethan Mindlin of Scottsdale, Arizona, has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Duke University. Mindlin currently attends Chaparral High School, and is set to arrive in Durham for the 2024-2025 season.

Mindlin had the opportunity to represent the U.S. internationally at the Maccabiah Games in Israel last July. He trains year-round with Scottsdale Aquatic Club, swims a variety of strokes but leans towards the mid-distance races. This past December, Mindlin competed at Winter Juniors – West, where he notched a best time of 1:47.70 in the 200 back to finish 27th overall. He also had a big drop in the 500 freestyle, going a 4:33.87 to place 69th.

More recently, Mindlin raced at Speedo Sectionals in Austin. He picked up three top-16 finishes, highlighted by his performance in the 200 fly. Mindlin took well over a second off his personal best to stop the clock at 1:50.26 in finals, good for 12th.

He’s also had a successful year at the high school level with top-8 finishes in both of his individual events. He took runner-up in the 100 back (50.23) and 4th in the 200 free (1:40.58), both marking personal best times.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:40.55

500 free – 4:33.87

100 back – 50.18

200 back – 1:47.70

100 fly – 51.58

200 fly – 1:50.26

The Blue Devil men are on the heels of a 10th place finish at the 2023 ACC Championship. It took a 1:45.03 to advance to finals in the 200 backstroke this year, meaning Mindlin is a few seconds shy of scoring range with over a year to go before arriving on campus.

Duke’s top finisher and only finalist in the event was fifth-year David Hallaron, who swam a season best time of 1:45.65 to take 24th. Sophomore Jack Christian was just outside of finals with a 1:45.49, while Michael Jiang cracked the top-30 with a 1:46.54 at ACCs.

Joining Mindlin in Duke’s class of 2028 is New Jersey native Owen Markowitz and Samir Elkassem from Maryland. Both Markowitz and Elkassem focus on distance freestyle and IM events.

