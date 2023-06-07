Futures Qualifier Casey Sanders Opts To Stay In-State With Oakland (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Casey Sanders of Farmington, Michigan, has announced her commitment to swim and study at Oakland University. Sanders is finishing up her last year at North Farmington High School, and will arrive in Rochester Hills ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

She shared why she chose Oakland with SwimSwam:

“The culture of the team mixed with the coaching philosophy and results influenced my decision to attend Oakland, as did their phenomenal mechanical engineering program.”

Sanders, who trains and competes year-round with the Farmington Family YMCA Stingrays, swims a mix of distance freestyle and breaststroke. She currently owns Futures qualifying times in the 500 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

Sanders recently concluded her short course season at Y Nationals this past April. She set a slew of personal best times, and recorded her highest finish in the 500 at 20th (5:02.85). She also notched two additional top-24 finishes in the 100 breast (1:05.24, 23rd) and 200 breast (2:22.00). Her 200 breast was the largest time drop of the three, as she knocked off two seconds from her previous best.

In November, Sanders competed at the Michigan High School State Championships where she finished 9th in both of her individual events. In the 200 free, she stopped the clock at 1:54.92 in finals, while in the 100 breast she hit a 1:06.56.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:53.28

500 free – 5:02.85

1650 free – 17:34.48

100 breast – 1:05.24

200 breast – 2:22.00

Oakland University is a Division I mid-major program that competes in the Horizon League. The team is coming off their 10th-straight Horizon League title, led by fifth-year Susan LaGrand. LaGrand who went on to compete at the NCAA Division I Championships for her third year in a row.

Sanders’ personal best times would have qualified for the A-final in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast, meaning she should make an immediate impact for Oakland at the conference level. Fifth-year Taylor Bailey posted the top times of the season in the breaststroke events (1:02.38/2:12.99), while LaGrand led in the 200 freestyle with a 1:46.73.

Joining Sanders in Oakland’s incoming class of 2027 is Clarissa Bezuidenhout, Delaney Buckner, Ava McNamara, and Ariana Rice.

