USA Water Polo To Honor 3x Olympic Champion Melissa Seidemann Before USA-Greece Game

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – June 7 – On June 15, prior to an exhibition match between the USA Water Polo Women’s National Team and Greece at Stanford University, three-time Olympic champion Melissa Seidemann will be honored upon her retirement from international water polo. The match is the finale of a three-game series between the two squads prior to the start of play at the World Aquatics World Cup on June 23 in Long Beach, California.

The match between USA and Greece at Stanford is set for 6:30pm PT and will air LIVE on Bally Sports and streaming on the Bally Sports app. The two teams will also meet on June 9 at Las Positas College in Livermore, California, at 7pm PT, and on June 12 at Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton, California, at 6pm PT. The first two matches will also stream live at YouTube.com/USAWP.

Tickets for the contest at Stanford are available here.

For Seidemann, a return to the Avery Aquatic Center marks the culmination of a legendary career in which she won all the sport’s major honors, often multiple times. At Stanford, she was an NCAA champion, recipient of the Peter J. Cutino Award as the best player in the college game, and recognized as part of the Pac-12 All-Century team. That was just the beginning. Internationally, Seidemann was a vital piece of the greatest women’s water polo program of all-time. She earned three Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016, 2020), three World Championship titles (2015, 2017, 2019), two World Cup championships (2014, 2018), three Pan American Games golds (2011, 2015, 2019) and a staggering 10 World League Super Final titles (2010-12, 2014-19, 2021).

“As I think of saying goodbye to Team USA, particularly the Women’s Senior National team, I feel the impossibility of doing [it] for something that has been a part of my life for more than 15 years. From my first youth camp in 2006, this sport has watched me grow up! I think back to my 20-year-old self, getting invited to train with the best in the world. No doubt I was intimidated, but I immediately took the challenge, not just of competing to be the best, but also working towards being the best version of myself. I am forever grateful for everyone who walked alongside me on this adventure!” Seidemann said.

“To my teammates, who gave life to this experience, made the hard days sting less and the dreams worth striving for, thank you, I would not have survived without you!” she said. “To my coaches, thank you for never giving up on me, and finding a way to – not only coach – but empower my strong-willed free spirit. To the trainers, doctors and other support staff, you are a part of the team; thank you for giving your time to our journey! Most importantly, thanks to my family for every sacrifice and every bit of unconditional love.

“This bittersweet goodbye leaves me feeling excited for the opportunity to put my experiences as an athlete into practice elsewhere. I’m even more excited to cheer on the current national team athletes as they continue to dream. I am proud to be a part of the USA Water Polo Senior National Team legacy and incredibly thankful for all that the experience gave me,” concluded Seidemann.

“For more than a decade, Melissa played the toughest positions in the pool on the best team in the world. Her combination of exquisite skill and unmatched strength at both the defender and center position will be impossible to replace. Her versatility in the middle of the pool not only impacted those areas but also freed others up to maximize their strengths and helped put our team in the best position to have success. She’s forever loyal to her teammates and this program, as we are to her, and we thank her for all she gave to help make our program what it is today,” said Adam Krikorian, Women’s Senior National Team Head Coach.

Team rosters for the series will be available closer to the start of competition. Live stats will be available for all matches via 6-8 Sports at 68scores.com. Check your local listings for the match on June 15. For select areas outside of Bally Sports coverage, including the San Francisco Bay Area, fans can watch live at YouTube.com/USAWP.

The match is scheduled to air LIVE on the following Bally networks and affiliates:

Bally Sports Arizona

Bally Sports Detroit Extra

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports North Extra

Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra

Bally Sports App

MSG SN

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 50,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 Member Clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S. It fosters grass-roots expansion of the sport, providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials.