12-Time NCAA All-American Maddy Banic Joins Mizzou Swim & Dive Staff as Assistant Coach

Missouri swimming & diving head coach Andrew Grevers announced the hiring of Maddy Banic as an assistant coach on Wednesday morning. Banic comes to Mizzou after spending the last almost eight years at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Banic had a phenomenal NCAA career with the Vols, earning a total of 12 All-American honors in her four years, which started with the 2015-2016 season and ended with the 2018-2019 season. As a freshman at the 2016 NCAA Championships, Banic racked up four All-American honors, which included an ‘A’ finals appearance in the 50 free. As a senior at the 2019 NCAA Championships, Banic notched an NCAA title, helping the Vols to victory in the 200 medley relay.

After graduating from Tennessee, Banic went on to compete for LA Current and Energy Standard in the ISL for three seasons, where she specialized in fly events. Banic became one of the breakout stars of the ISL during her last two years with Energy Standard, becoming a highly impactful scorer, despite competing on a team where her events overlapped with international sprint superstars like Sarah Sjostrom and Femke Heemskerk. During the 2020 ISL season, her first with Energy Standard, Banic broke the American Record in the SCM 50 fly multiple times.

Banic then rejoined the Vols program as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022-23 season. A few months later, she announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

In his statement on the hire, Grevers said in part “I am thrilled to have Maddy join our staff and can’t wait to see the fresh perspectives and energy she will bring to our team.” He would go on to add “her skills and experience will be an excellent asset to our organization, and I’m excited to see Maddy flourish in her new role.”

“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining the Mizzou family as an assistant coach,” Banic said in her statement. “I look forward to joining the Mizzou Swim & Dive staff and team as we aim to make this the best year yet in and out of the pool.”

At the 2023 SEC Championships, the Mizzou men’s team finished sixth out of ten teams, while the women came in 11th out of 12 teams. It’s unclear whether the addition of Banic is an expansion of the Mizzou coaching staff, or if she’s replacing one of the coaches who was on staff this past season. SwimSwam reached out to inquire whether this was an expansion or replacement hire, to which the response was that full staff has not yet been finalized and they will have a better idea of the staff makeup come July 1.