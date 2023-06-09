2023 George F. Haines Intl: Luka Mijatovic Drops 15:47.19 1500 FR PB, #11 All-Time 13-14

2023 GEORGE F. HAINES INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Thursday, June 8 – Sunday, June 11, 2023

San Jose, CA

Frank Fiscalini International Swim Center

LCM (50 meters)

Though no Stanford or Cal swimmers were entered on night one of the 2023 George F. Haines International Swim Meet, there were still plenty of fast swims in the 1500 freestyle.

According to the Stanford coaching staff, many of the school’s top swimmers are currently in the middle of finals week. They confirmed that US Olympic medalist Claire Curzan has decided to scratch from the entire meet as the result of her exam conflicts. Curzan is currently wrapping up her freshman year at Stanford.

In the women’s 1500 freestyle, 47-year-old masters swimmer Heidi George swam a time of 17:28.78 to take the event by almost 10 seconds. George, a multi-time USMS National Champion and American Record holder, set a new American Record in the 45-49 age group in this event back in March with a time of 17:27.11.

Given that USMS Nationals isn’t until August, this swim is a strong sign for George as she looks to improve upon her record. Behind George, who was the oldest swimmer in the field by almost three decades, 15-year-old Lilly Caples finished second with a time of 17:38.17, coming in slightly off of her entry time.

14-year-old Luka Mijatovic took the win in the men’s race, coming in with a time of 15:47.19 — almost a minute under his best time of 16:41.14 from last year. With his swim, Mujatovic moved himself closer to the legendary U.S. boys’ 13-14 NAG of 15:31.03 that was set by Jesse Vassallo back in 1976. Mijatovic now ranks 11th all-time in the 13-14 age group in this event with his performance.

In the short course pool, Mijatovic set new 13-14 NAG Records in the 500 freestyle, 1000 freestyle, and 1650 freestyle this spring. In April, he came within two seconds of the NAG record in the 800 freestyle, swimming a time of 8:10.30, just off of the mark of 8:08.75. His swim made him the fastest 13-year-old ever to swim the event, and after recently turning 14, he seems primed to challenge the mark again.

17-year-old Devyn Caples finished second in the event, posting a time of 16:08.71, with 14-year-old Tim Wu claiming third by touching the wall in a time of 16:25.75.