Leon Marchand Swims 2:06.59 200 Breast French Record, #4 Performer All-Time (VIDEO)

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, June 11th – Friday, June 16th
- Rennes, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Criteria
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
French Record: 2:08.76, Leon Marchand (2022)
- World Championships ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32
- France’s Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 2:10.32
Top 8:
- Leon Marchand – 2:06.59
- Antoine Marc – 2:09.68
- Lucien Vergnes – 2:11.19
- Antoine Viquerat – 2:11.23
- Clement Bidard – 2:12.17
- Jeremy Desplanches – 2:14.39
- Carl Aitkaci – 2:14.43
- Melaine Laine – 2:14.47
Leon Marchand has once again proved that he is out-of-this-world, this time swimming a 2:06.59 in the men’s 200 breast on the opening night of the 2023 French Elite Championships to break his own French record time of 2:08.76 by over two seconds. In addition, he also becomes the fourth-fastest performer of all-time and the second-fastest European of all-time with his swim.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 200-meter breaststroke:
- Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia — 2:05.95 (2022)
- Anton Chupkov, Russia —2:06.12 (2019)
- Shoma Sato, Japan — 2:06.40 (2021)
- Leon Marchand, France — 2:06.59 (2023)
- Ippei Watanabe, Japan (2017)/Matthew Wilson, Australia (2019) — 2:06.67
With Marchand being just 0.64 seconds away from Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s best time of 2:05.95, the 200-breast world record is suddenly well within his grasp. He has made tremendous progression in the event over the last two years, as he entered 2022 with a personal best of 2:11.46, and has since then dropped nearly five seconds.
Compared to when he last set the French record at the 2022 Spanish Open last summer, Marchand has gotten better on both his front and back half, dropping over a second in his first and second 100 free. Where he made the most improvement was on his final 50, where he dropped 0.71 seconds from his Spanish Open swim.
Marchand was ahead of world record pace for the first 150 meters of his swim on Sunday, but he couldn’t outpace Stubblety-Cook’s herculean final 50 that was over a second faster than his.
Comparative Splits:
|Leon Marchand, 2023 French Elite Championships (current French record)
|Leon Marchand, 2022 Spanish Open (former French record)
|Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022 Australian Championships (world record)
|50m
|28.89
|29.53
|29.43
|100m
|32.13 (1:01.02)
|32.49 (1:02.02)
|32.46 (1:01.89)
|150m
|32.68
|33.14
|32.43
|200m
|32.89 (1:05.57)
|33.60 (1:06.74)
|31.63
|Total
|2:06.59
|2:08.76
|2:05.95
Here is video of the swim, courtesy of Paul Griffin on Twitter:
Leon Marchand 2:06.59 in the 200 breaststroke. This guy is definitely going to take down Phelps last remaining world record at some stage in the 400 IM. @kylesockwell @swimcoverage @NelsonCarterJr @StateOfSwimming pic.twitter.com/Wcs4xsxc7W
— Paul Griffin (@PGriffinFC) June 11, 2023
Last year, Marchand did not swim the 200 breast at the 2022 World Championships, opting to only race the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM instead. In April 2023, he said that he wanted to swim the 200 breast at Worlds, but that his head coach Bob Bowman advised against it because the semi-finals of the 200 breast come right before the finals of the 200 IM. However, Marchand said that he was open to racing the event at the Paris 2024 Olympic games.
I watched his race on live TV. It was crazy. The audience was clapping and screaming all the race. He was ahead of the WR during almost 175 m. I was waiting for a big time on 200 breast. And he did it. I look forward to seeing him swim that race in Paris. Unless he decided to finally swim it in Fukuoka. But I doubt of this. He’s c’early able to win the race in Paris. It will be a big battle against ZAC. The 400 IM takes place on Thursday at 6 P. M., local time (12 A.M., New York time). Michael Phelps’s record is really in great danger.
Oh wow. I wasn’t expecting him to be rested for trials but I guess he is. Some WRs might be in trouble.
What if he isn’t?
😱
“fourth-fastest performer of all-time and the second-fastest European of all-time”
Which of the Australian, Russian, and Japanese swimmers is being considered a European?
The Russia one most likely
Can’t tell if you’re stupid or just trying to roast Russia
Aussies shaking
Well I mean… ZSC still has at least 3 faster times than Leon’s PB, and the only one at 2:05. So I don’t think they are shaking, but Leon definitely made a statement.
To be fair, ZSC has added at the last three big international meets (Olympics, Worlds, CGs). Leon’s time today would’ve won the World Title last year even though ZSC broke the WR at Trials.
Bye Bye Zac
Zac’s still over half a second quicker and Marchand’s not swimming the 2Breast at Worlds.
He might be swimming the 200 Breast now.
2 Breast Semi’s are on day 5 at Worlds, literally right before the 2IM final. If he does the 2Breast his 2IM will definitely be affected and might cost him Gold.
No way dude! Oh man worlds is gonna be fun.
Bob Bowman’s been giving his swimmers Michael’s secret stuff
That’s it I’m changing my predictions.
2 free: 1:44.5
2 fly: 1:52.2
2 IM: 1:54.2
4 IM: 4:03.9
1 fly: 50.8
Clearly underestimated his 2 breast by a second I think this is a great over/under for where Leon is at. I think he’s going to be very close to the WR but if he doesn’t break it I think he’ll be within a tenth of the record. He does have several days of racing before but you never know. I’d rather overestimate than under at this point he may be very well off of these. But these are now my final predictions.
Léon told French interviewer that he’s been doing lot of breastroke lately (so I Guess a bit less fly and free). That’s why I believe he may bé not as amazing at both 2fly and 2 free.
My predictions are :
200fr : 1″46’0
200fly : 1″53’1
200 im : 1″54’8
400 im : 4″03’5 (WR IS coming)
100 fly : 51″5
Good predictions, creepy username.
I think he’s going under 1:54 for the world record
I don’t believe he can break the 400im WR at this meet, it is his last event and he is gonna be gassed. 4:04 at most. I don’t see a 4:03
The 4IM’s on day 5, his last event is the 100 Fly on day 6.
It’s hard to break the 400IM record at worlds since it’s later in the program. But for Paris? I definitely think he has it there, another year of prep and it’s on day 1that’s a perfect combo for a massive swim
The 400IM is on day 1 at Worlds.