14-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Clocks 100 Free PB of 52.78 (George Haines Day 4 Prelims)

2023 GEORGE F. HAINES INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Sunday’s prelims session at the 2023 George F. Haines International Swim Meet in San Jose featured heats of the 50 breast, 50 back, 200 IM, and 100 free. The 800 free is also being raced today as a timed finals event, which will conclude with finals tonight.

Following his electrifying 13-14 NAG of 3:56.36 in the 400 free last night, Pleasanton Seahawks 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic threw down a huge lifetime best of 52.78 in prelims of the men’s 100 free this morning. That time blows his previous best of 55.09, which he swam in April of this year, out of the water. He came in fifth, earning a spot in the ‘A’ final tonight.

Cal’s Dylan Hawk led the way in the men’s 100 free this morning, posting a 51.34. Hawk has been as fast as 49.96 in the event. Pala Alto Stanford Aquatics 17-year-old Ethan Harrington was also a 51 this morning, taking second with a 51.77.

Stanford was really on top of things in the women’s 100 free this morning, taking the top three spots for tonight’s final. Kayla Wilson led the way with a 55.93, with Amy Tang coming in second at 56.03, and Lillie Nordmann clocking a 56.12 for third.

Connor Rodgers, an unattached 21-year-old who competes for George Washington University, led the men’s 200 IM prelims with a 2:07.29 this morning. That time comes in within half a second of his lifetime best of 2:06.70, which he swam at the end of April.

Stanford’s Sophie Duncan was dominant in the women’s 200 IM prelims this morning, clocking a 2:17.94, which led the field by nearly four seconds. Duncan’s swim comes in a little more than a second off her lifetime best of 2:16.54, which she set back at the 2021 US Open in December of 2021.

California Dolphin Swim Team 17-year-old Edward Huang posted a new lifetime best of 26.50 in the 50 back this morning. Huang’s performance earned him the top seed for the men’s final tonight, leading Cal’s Ziyad Saleem, who was second in 26.82. His previous best was a 27.48, which he swam at last year’s George Haines International Meet.

Orinda Aquatics’ 17-year-old Adriana Smith also clocked a personal best of 30.23, leading the women’s 50 back this morning. She clipped her previous best of 30.49, which she also swam at last year’s George Haines International Meet. That’s not the only similarity Smith has to Huang. Both swimmers are committed to join the Cal Golden Bears in the fall 0f 2024.

26-year-old Ben Cono posted the top time of the morning in the men’s 50 breast, coming in at 28.24. In the women’s 50 breast, Cal’s Jade Neser cl0cked the top time with a 32.61.