Winter Juniors Qualifier Max Ayres Commits To Colorado Mesa University (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Max Ayres has announced his decision to swim and study at Colorado Mesa University, beginning this fall with the 2023-2024 season. Ayres is a native of Cary, North Carolina, where he attends Apex High School and swims year-round with the YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team (YOTA).

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Colorado Mesa University! I want to thank my friends, family, coaches, and everyone else who has helped me get to this point! GO MAVS 🤘”

Ayres swims a mix of sprint freestyle and breaststroke. He recently secured a Winter Juniors cut in the 50m free, as he hit a best time of 24.20 at his second long course meet of the season. At the same meet, he also shaved off nearly a second in the 200m breast to clock a 2:42.11.

Many of his personal best short course times were set this past December at the YOTA Capital Classic. He dropped over two seconds in the 100 breaststroke to win in 56.22, while in the 100 free he placed 4th with a best time by over half a second (46.05). He also dropped a few tenths in the 50 free to stop the clock at 20.97, a time that he lowered further at the high school state meet as his team’s lead-off leg (20.67).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.67

100 free – 46.05

200 free – 1:42.83

100 breast – 56.22

200 breast – 2:09.09

Colorado Mesa University is a Division II program located in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Mavericks compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, where the men won their fifth consecutive conference title. They went on to finish 5th at the NCAA Division II Championships, led by Division II Swimmer of the Year Ben Sampson.

With his current best times, Ayres is already projected to score at the conference level. He would have qualified for the A-final in the 100 breast and 50 free this season, while his 100 and 200 free times would have landed him in the B-final.

Sampson was the only swimmer to crack 20 seconds this year in the 50 free, as he swam a lead-off leg of 19.89 at Colorado Mesa’s fall invite. The next fastest performer in the event this season was Mado Elkady, who hit a season best of 20.15. On the breaststroke side of things, Mahmoud Elgayar led the way in the 100 with a season best time of 53.80.

Joining Ayres in the Mavericks’ incoming class is Aidan Strath, Xander Zappas, Caleb Dutton, Coby Berkeley, Holden Convertino, Jameson McEnaney, and Marcos Otero.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.