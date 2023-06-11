Steenbergen Grabs 50 Free/100 Fly Gold To Close Out Dutch Championships

2023 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Dutch Long Course Championships wrapped up tonight from Amersfoort, with two swimmers completing their trifecta of victories in their respective disciplines.

On-fire Marrit Steenbergen already clocked new lifetime bests en route to claiming gold across the women’s 100m free (52.98) and 200m free (1:55.58) races at this competition. She topped the podium once again in the 50m free, scoring a win in 24.82.

Steenbergen has already been quicker this season in the splash n’ dash, owning a season-best of 24.42 from the Eindhoven Qualification Meet this past April. That earned her a World Championships roster bid, dipping under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 25.04 needed for Fukuoka.

Steenbergen doubled up on gold this evening, reaping the top prize in the 100m fly. She touched in a result of 58.55 to represent the sole swimmer under the 59-second threshold in the race. In doing so, she sliced .02 off of her previous career-quickest scored at December’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet.

Her outing here fell just .22 shy of the 58.33 needed to make the grade for next month’s World Championships. However, her elite time one again demonstrates Steenbergen’s immense versatility, as well as bodes well for her 200m IM. She already notched a 100m back personal best by 2 seconds. on night 1.

Also ending this meet with a clean sweep was two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga in the breaststroke events.

Kamminga earlier took the 100m (59.08) and the 200m (2:10.13) and the 27-year-old closed the competition with a time of 27.32 in the 50m breast.

Kamminga earned a time of 27.16 at the AP Race International Meet last month to rank 18th on the season.

Additional Winners