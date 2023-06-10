Steenbergen Rips 1:55.58 200 Free Personal Best At Dutch Championships

2023 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 8th – Sunday, June 11th

Amersfoort, the Netherlands

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

The 2023 Dutch Long Course Championships rolled into day two from Amersfoort with versatile Marrit Steenbergen putting up another head-turning performance,

After knocking 2 seconds from her personal best en route to silver in the 100m back last night, Steenbergen fired off the quickest 200m free result of her career.

Steenbergen got to the wall in a mark of 1:55.58, venturing under the 1:56 barrier for the first time ever. The 23-year-old opened in 56.88 and closed in 58.70 to beat the field by nearly 3 seconds.

Entering this meet, Steenbergen’s personal best rested at the 1:56.10 she notched just last month on the Mare Nostrum Tour. That rendered the European champion the 2nd swiftest Dutch 200m freestyler in history.

With tonight’s outing, Steenbergen is creeping up on retired Olympian Femke Heemskerk‘s national record of 1:54.68 she put on the books in 2015.

In the meantime, Steenbergen inches up the season’s world rankings from slot #10 to now be positioned as the 8th fastest.

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Free Summer CAN

McIntosh 2 Katie

Ledecky USA 1:54.96 3 Siobhan

Haughey HKG 1:55.04 4 Mollie

O'Callaghan AUS 1:55.15 5 Ariarne

Titmus AUS 1:55.28 6 Shayna

Jack AUS 1:55.37 7 Erika

Fairweather NZL 1:55.44 8 Li

Bingjie CHN 1:55.62 9 Freya

Anderson GBR 1:55.89 10 Marrit

Steenbergen NED 1:56.10 View Top 26»

Of note, Janna van Kooten earned silver behind Steenbergen tonight, registering a new Dutch Junior Record of 1:58.54. That overtook van Kooten’s previous PB of 1:58.65 the 18-year-old notched last month and also qualifies the teen for this summer’s World Championships.

Additional Winners