Steenbergen Rips 1:55.58 200 Free Personal Best At Dutch Championships

2023 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, June 8th – Sunday, June 11th
- Amersfoort, the Netherlands
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- Day 1 Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream
The 2023 Dutch Long Course Championships rolled into day two from Amersfoort with versatile Marrit Steenbergen putting up another head-turning performance,
After knocking 2 seconds from her personal best en route to silver in the 100m back last night, Steenbergen fired off the quickest 200m free result of her career.
Steenbergen got to the wall in a mark of 1:55.58, venturing under the 1:56 barrier for the first time ever. The 23-year-old opened in 56.88 and closed in 58.70 to beat the field by nearly 3 seconds.
Entering this meet, Steenbergen’s personal best rested at the 1:56.10 she notched just last month on the Mare Nostrum Tour. That rendered the European champion the 2nd swiftest Dutch 200m freestyler in history.
With tonight’s outing, Steenbergen is creeping up on retired Olympian Femke Heemskerk‘s national record of 1:54.68 she put on the books in 2015.
In the meantime, Steenbergen inches up the season’s world rankings from slot #10 to now be positioned as the 8th fastest.
2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Free
McIntosh
1:53.91 WJR
|2
|Katie
Ledecky
|USA
|1:54.96
|03/02
|3
|Siobhan
Haughey
|HKG
|1:55.04
|05/20
|4
|Mollie
O'Callaghan
|AUS
|1:55.15
|04/20
|5
|Ariarne
Titmus
|AUS
|1:55.28
|04/20
|6
|Shayna
Jack
|AUS
|1:55.37
|04/20
|7
|Erika
Fairweather
|NZL
|1:55.44
|04/02
|8
|Li
Bingjie
|CHN
|1:55.62
|05/02
|9
|Freya
Anderson
|GBR
|1:55.89
|04/04
|10
|Marrit
Steenbergen
|NED
|1:56.10
|05/18
Of note, Janna van Kooten earned silver behind Steenbergen tonight, registering a new Dutch Junior Record of 1:58.54. That overtook van Kooten’s previous PB of 1:58.65 the 18-year-old notched last month and also qualifies the teen for this summer’s World Championships.
Additional Winners
- National record holder Tes Schouten secured the 100m breast title in a time of 1:06.45, beating the field by 3 seconds. She’s already been as speedy as 1:05.71, the national record she produced at April’s Eindhoven Qualification Meet.
- Thomas Verhoeven clocked a time of 23.22 to take the men’s 50m fly this evening, getting to the wall ahead of national record holder Nyls Korstanje. Korstanje settled for silver in 23.40 while Thom de Boer bagged bronze in 23.53. Kortanje’s national record of 22.88 in this event was set in the semi-finals at last year’s European Championships.
- Maaike de Waard doubled up on her 100m back and 50m fly victories from last night with a gold in the 50m back. She clocked a result of 28.09 to get the job done.
- Two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga also doubled up on gold, earning the top prize in the men’s 200m breast in a result of 2:10.13, a new championship record. Kamminga already ranks 9th in the world this season with the 2:09.34 from the AP Race International Meet earlier this month.
Ooh Steenbergen looking dangerous this year.
Also I never realised Heemskerk had such a good 200.
wow! what was her PB before
nvm i cant read apparently 1:56.1