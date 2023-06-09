Carl Bloebaum Staying Put at Virginia Tech After Entering Transfer Portal

After about three months in the transfer portal, Carl Bloebaum has opted to remain at Virginia Tech.

“This semester I’ve broken my elbow, suffered mono, and had many other issues, and everyone on this team has helped me through it,” Bloebaum wrote “Because of the support from the team, @sergiolopezmiro and @subicule, it’s shown me why I committed in the first place… ”

SwimSwam had previously reported on his entry into the transfer portal, noting that while he was one of the best recruits in his year, he struggled in his first semester at VT. Entering the portal does not require athletes to transfer.

He swam just one semester for the Hokies. His last competition was at the Ohio State Invite in November of 2022.

Times Comparison:

BEST TIMES IN HS BEST TIMES AT VT 50 free 20.27 20.75 (relay split) 100 free 44.52 49.19 100 fly 45.68 48.58 200 fly 1:42.94 1:50.64 100 back 47.37 50.35 200 back 1:44.67 1:52.55

Bloebaum concludes his Instagram post by writing, “It’s been a long journey, and it’ll be an even longer journey back to my best, but I’m ready to go again with @hokiesswimdive. Go Hokies.”

He will be rejoining a squad that finished runners-up at the 2023 ACC Championships. His best times would have ‘A’ finaled in the 100/200 fly at said championships. In the 100 fly at NCAAs, junior Youssef Ramadan backed up his ACC win by becoming VT’s first NCAA champion. The team finished ninth overall.

Joining Bloebaum and Ramadan at VT in the fall are #10 Brendan Whitfield, Daniil Pancerevas, Vedaant Madhavan, Alex Zoldan and Zac Ouzilou.