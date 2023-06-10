Freestyle Specialist Jack Schuster Commits to Arizona State for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two years after graduating from Cherry Creek High School in Thornton, Colorado, 20-year-old Jack Schuster has committed to join Arizona State’s squad this fall for the 2023-24 season.

Schuster announced his commitment on May 20, a couple months after clocking big lifetime bests in the 50-yard freestyle (19.60), 100 free (43.13), and 200 free (1:37.85). Those times would have made the C-finals at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships, where the Sun Devils captured their first conference title in program history.

“Due to some injuries, illness and Covid, I took a gap year to reflect, work and continue to train to my goal on making it to an Olympic trial meet,” Schuster told SwimSwam. “I’m beyond thrilled to join ASU, Bob Bowman and Herbie Behm to start a new chapter in my life.”

Schuster’s best short-course yards (SCY) times indicate he’s a freestyle specialist, but he could also be a factor in butterfly events in Tempe. He recently posted personal bests in the 50-meter fly (25.15 in June) and 100-meter fly (55.77 at May’s Pro Swim Series stop in Mission Viejo), but he hasn’t contested the yards versions of those events since 2019.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 19.60

100 free – 43.13

200 free – 1:37.85

Schuster has improved a ton since capping his high school career at the 2021 CHSAA Class 5A Championships. There, he placed 11th in the 50 free (21.50) and seventh in the 100 free (46.62). He trains at the club level with the Aquawolves Swim Team in Centennial, Colorado.

He first broke 20 seconds in 50 free in November of 2022 (19.99), then shaved nearly four-tenths off his lifetime best at Austin Sectionals in March with a 19.60 in prelims. In 100 free, Schuster hadn’t gone sub-44 seconds until Austin Sectionals, when he dropped well over a second in the event with a 43.13. And in the 200 free, his personal-best 1:37.85 marked an improvement of nearly four seconds from his best time heading into Austin Sectionals.

Schuster joins Kaden Guzman, Filip Senc-Samardzic, Leo Roden, Ilya Kharun, and Asher Havenhill in Arizona State’s 2023 recruiting class.

The Sun Devils had a deep group of freestylers last season led by redshirt junior Jack Dolan, freshman Jonny Kulow, graduate student Grant House, fifth year Max McCusker, sophomore Patrick Sammon, and redshirt senior Cody Bybee, but three of them — House, McCusker, and Bybee — exhausted their NCAA eligibility, so it makes sense to start reloading there.

