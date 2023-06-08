Kamminga Hits 59.08 100 Breast, Steenbergen Blasts 100 Back PB At Dutch Championships

2023 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 8th – Sunday, June 11th

Amersfoort, the Netherlands

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Live Results

Livestream

The 2023 Dutch Long Course Championships kicked off from Amersfoort today with the competition representing a last-chance opportunity for athletes to add their names to the World Championships roster.

We reported how Tes Schouten started things off with a bang, producing a new national record in the women’s 200m breaststroke. The 22-year-old clocked a winning effort of 2:21.71 to take the gold and lower her previous lifetime best of 2:22.21 logged this past April.

Also making her presence known tonight was Maaike De Waard, with the 26-year-old topping the podium in two individual events.

De Waard first took on the women’s 50m fly where she got to the wall in a mark of 25.88. That easily defeated the field whose next-closest competitor was represented by Kinge Zandringa who touched in 26.66.

De Waard has already been as quick as 25.64 this season, an outing with rendered her the world’s 5th fastest performer this season.

The women’s 100m back also fell victim to De Waard tonight as she grabbed the gold in a time of 1:00.32. That narrowly defeated runner-up Marrit Steenbergen who clocked 1:00.50 as the silver medalist.

While de Waard owns a season-best of 59.65 in this event, Steenbergen’s result tonight registered a big-time personal best.

Entering this competition, Steenbergen’s career-quickest 100m back checked in at the 1:02.15 she notched just last month on the Mare Nostrum Tour. This speedy new PB bodes well for Steenbergen’s 200m IM, an event in which she currently ranks as the 6th swiftest performer in the world on the season.

Finally, Arno Kamminga did his thing in the men’s 100m breast, producing the sole result of the field under the minute barrier.

Kamminga posted a winning time of 59.08 for a new championship record. The two-time Olympic silver medalist’s season-best remains at the 58.90 he put up last December at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet.