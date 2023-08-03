Aaron Shackell Swims 3:47.00 400 Free Tied-#3 17-18 All-Time, Breaks Meet Record

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Pre-Scratch Psych Sheet
- Girls meet preview
- Boys meet preview
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 3 Finals Live Recap
BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (2014)
Meet: 3:50.82 – Norvin Clontz (2022) Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 3:53.19 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen (2002)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen (2004)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 3:55.59
Podium:
- Aaron Shackell (CSC), 3:47.00M
- Luke Whitlock (FAST), 3:51.77
- Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 3:52.01
- Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 3:53.51
- Sean Green (LIAC), 3:54.10
- Aiden Hammer (KING), 3:55.02
- Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 3:55.89
- Norvin Clontz (MAC), 3:56.95
Incoming Cal freshman Aaron Shackell swam a huge personal best on night 3 in Irvine winning hte 400 free in a 3:47.00. That time broke the Summer Juniors meet record as well as makes him tied for the third fastest 17-18 in the event all-time.
All-Time Top Boys 17-18 LCM 400 Free
- Larsen Jensen, 3:46.08, 2004
- Michael Phelps, 3:46.73, 2003
- Aaron Shackell 2023 /Klete Keller 2000, 3:47.00
- –
- True Sweetser 3:47.94, 2016
- Andrew Abruzzo 3:48.58, 2018
- Townley Haas 3:48.69, 2015
- Grant Shoults 3:48.91, 2015
- Rex Maurer 3:48.97, 2023
- Trey Freeman 3:49.02, 2018
Shackell previously was the 10th fastest ever as he swam a 3:49.19 in prelims at US Nationals last month.
Shackell has made huge progress in the event over the last year. Last year at this meet, he swam a 3:55.38. Then in March he swam a 3:52.42 at Sectionals. Overall, he has dropped over eight seconds in the last year.
Shackell’s time tonight also broke the meet record of a 3:50.82 set by Norvin Clontz last summer. Clontz finished eighth tonight in the event.
Definitely contending for the Paris team next year
The future of this event looks bright for the US congrats Aaron!
The fact that 3 dudes from the early 2000s still hold the top 3 spots in the NAG list shows how this event hasn’t been a strong spot for the US in awhile. Maybe Shackell can bring some much-needed strength to the US here.
That’s a powerhouse top of the list. Good company to be in!
cal is the men’s uva rn