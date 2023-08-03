Aaron Shackell Swims 3:47.00 400 Free Tied-#3 17-18 All-Time, Breaks Meet Record

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (2014)

Meet: 3:50.82 – Norvin Clontz (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 3:53.19 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen (2002)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen (2004)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 3:55.59

Podium:

Aaron Shackell (CSC), 3:47.00M Luke Whitlock (FAST), 3:51.77 Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 3:52.01 Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 3:53.51 Sean Green (LIAC), 3:54.10 Aiden Hammer (KING), 3:55.02 Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 3:55.89 Norvin Clontz (MAC), 3:56.95

Incoming Cal freshman Aaron Shackell swam a huge personal best on night 3 in Irvine winning hte 400 free in a 3:47.00. That time broke the Summer Juniors meet record as well as makes him tied for the third fastest 17-18 in the event all-time.

All-Time Top Boys 17-18 LCM 400 Free

Larsen Jensen, 3:46.08, 2004 Michael Phelps, 3:46.73, 2003 Aaron Shackell 2023 /Klete Keller 2000, 3:47.00 – True Sweetser 3:47.94, 2016 Andrew Abruzzo 3:48.58, 2018 Townley Haas 3:48.69, 2015 Grant Shoults 3:48.91, 2015 Rex Maurer 3:48.97, 2023 Trey Freeman 3:49.02, 2018

Shackell previously was the 10th fastest ever as he swam a 3:49.19 in prelims at US Nationals last month.

Shackell has made huge progress in the event over the last year. Last year at this meet, he swam a 3:55.38. Then in March he swam a 3:52.42 at Sectionals. Overall, he has dropped over eight seconds in the last year.

Shackell’s time tonight also broke the meet record of a 3:50.82 set by Norvin Clontz last summer. Clontz finished eighth tonight in the event.