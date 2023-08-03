Christe Ciraulo Breaks Her Own Masters World Record by 24 Seconds

2023 US Masters National Championships

August 2-6, 2023

Sarasota, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Event site

Live Stream

Results

Three National Records, one of which was a World Record, fell on night 1 of the 2023 US Masters Swimming Championships.

Day 1 Records:

Jane Oberg, Colorado Masters Swimming: women’s 85-89 1500 freestyle (31:29.52, USMS record)

Marcia Barry, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 75-79 1500 freestyle (26:00.10, USMS record)

Christie Ciraulo, West Hollywood Aquatics: women’s 70-74 1500 freestyle (21:02.79, World Aquatics world Masters record and USMS record)

Christie Ciraulo from West Hollywood Aquatics won the women’s 70-74 1500-meter freestyle in 21:02.79. That knocks 24 seconds off her own National and World Records set earlier this year.

That’s the only event in which she has the World Record, and one of just a handful of races in the 70-74 age group that isn’t held by hall of fame Masters swimmer Laura Val.

All three records, on the opening distance day came by significant margins. Jane Oberg from Colorado Masters knocked 42 seconds off the old US record for the 85-89 age group, which was set in 2009 by Margery Meyer (32:11.49). Marcia Barry from North Carolina Masters took more than 48 seconds off the record for the 75-79 age group. That old record was a 26:48.86 done by Beverly Montrella in 2021.

The meet continues Thursday with the 100 breaststrokes, 50 backstrokes, 100 flys, mixed 200 free relays, and 800 freestyles.