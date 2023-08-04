Mid-Distance Freestyler Elvin Sabanadzovic Commits to UMSL

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elvin Sabanadzovic from Starkville, Mississippi has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at University of Missouri-St. Louis beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

“I’m excited to announce that I have decided to continue my athletics and academics at the University of Missouri- St. Louis. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and friends for always believing in me and pushing me to be the best person I can be in and out of the water. I would especially like to thank my family for their sacrifices and dedication to me and my career. I could have not done it without your support and I am truly grateful.”

Sabanadzovic swims for Shockwave Aquatics Team out of Tupelo, MS. He most recently competed at the Mississippi State Championships this summer. There he finished second in the 100 free (54.96), second in the 200 breast (2:43.04), third in the 50 free (25.10), and fourth in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Notably, his 100 free, 200 breast, 50 free, and 200 IM (2:20.60) times were all personal bests.

This past spring he competed at the short course Mississippi State Championships. There he was second in the 200 IM, 200 breast, and 200 free, third in the 100 free, and sixth in the 50 free and 100 breast. His 200 IM (2:00.66) and 200 freestyle (1:43.54) were personal bests. His 200 free was a two and a half second drop over the last season.

Sabanadzovic just finished his senior year at Starkville High School.

Sabanadzovic’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 47.48

200 free: 1:43.54

UMSL is a Division II school located in St. Louis, Missouri. The UMSL men finished fifth out of ten teams at the 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship. The team had one ‘C’ finalist in the 100 free and one ‘B’ and one ‘C’ finalist in the 200 free.

Based on his best times, Sabanadzovic is just off of what it took to make it back at GLVC’s this past season. It took a 45.92 and a 1:41.14 in the 200 free to earn a second swim.

He has the potential to boost the team’s relays as his best time in the 200 free would have been sixth on the roster this past season, under a second off of fourth.

Sabanadzovic will arrive on campus this fall as a member of the class of 2027 along with Dylan Bonnett, Bridger Nielson, Hendrik Bechtel, Carson Ring, and Logan Walley.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.