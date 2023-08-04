1980 Olympic Bronze Medalist Djan Madruga Breaks Masters World Record (USMS Day 2)

2023 US MASTERS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 2-6, 2023

Sarasota, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Event site

Live Stream

Results

Two more World Records fell on day two of the 2023 US Masters Swimming National Championships in Sarasota, Florida, including one set by a three-time Olympian.

Day 2 Records:

Holly Green, Swamp Water Aquatics Gainesville: women’s 60-64 50 backstroke (33.57, World Aquatics world Masters record and USMS record)

Richard Burns, Tamalpais Aquatic Masters: men’s 80-84 100 butterfly (1:32.54, USMS record)

Djan Madruga, DJAN: men’s 65-69 800 freestyle (9:48.95, World Aquatics world Masters record)

Club Tribe: mixed 72-99 200 freestyle relay (1:44.13, USMS record)

Djan Madruga, who is representing his Brazilian club at the meet, set the World Aquatics World Masters Record in the men’s 65-69, 800 meter freestyle.

His time of 9:48.95 broke the old record of 9:53.52 that Australian Paul Blackbeard set in April of this year.

Madruga, who turns 65 in December, is a three-time Olympian for his home country of Brazil, representing his country at the 1976, 1980, and 1984 Olympics. That included a bronze medal in the 800 free relay at the 1980 Games in Moscow and a gold medal at the 1979 World University Games.

In 1980, he became the second swimmer in history to break the 8 minute barrier in the 800 meter free, behind Vladimir Salnikov. That swim stood as the South American Record for 29 years until Luiz Arapiraca broke it in a Jaked polyurethane suit. Madruga subsequently offered a reward of $5,000 to anyone who could break it without a supersuit.

He broke several South American Records of his career, many of which stood for more than a decade. That includes breaking the South American Record in the 400 free seven times. In 1984, he would also break the Ironman Hawaii record on the swimming stage of the race.

The other day 2 World Record to fall went to Holly Green of Swamp Water Aquatics Gainesville in Gainesville, Florida. The program is centered around training athletes for triathlons.

Green’s swim broke the 60-64 World Masters Record in the 50 backstroke, swimming 33.57. That broke the record of Hall of Fame masters swimmer Karlyn Pipes, who swam 33.82 last May.

Other Notable Day 2 Winners: