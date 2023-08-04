2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (2017)

Meet: 3:44.88 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:47.69 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:45.51 – SwimMAC Carolina (2015)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 3:44.85 – Carmel Swim Club (2015)

Podium:

Mission Viejo Nadadores, 3:44.10 Carmel Swim Club, 3:44.69 Crow Canyon Sharks, 3:47.07 Bellevue Club Swim Club, 3:48.32 Nitro Swimming, 3:50.61 Irvine Novaquatics, 3:50.69 Long Island Aquatic Club, 3:50.72 SwimMAC Carolina, 3:50.81

Mission Viejo earned the win setting a new Summer Juniors meet record to close the night on the girls side in the 4×100 free relay swimming a 3:44.10 Thursday night in Irvine. They also broke the 15-18 National Age Group (NAG) record of a 3:44.85 set back in 2015 by Carmel.

Tonight’s relay of Teagan O’Dell, Asia Kozan, Gracyn Aquino, and Teia Salvino broke the old meet record of a 3:44.88 set back in 2014 by Carmel Swim Club.

Notably, second place team tonight Carmel was also under the old meet record and 15-18 NAG record as they finished in a 3:44.69.

Split Comparison Meet Record:

Mission Viejo was consistent tonight, with 0 splits over the 56.5 mark. O’Dell’s led off split tied her personal best.

Split Comparison 15-18 NAG:

Although Carmel had a huge split from Amy Bilquist in the anchor, tonight’s consistent splits from Mission Viejo help them secure the new record.