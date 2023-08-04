Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mission Viejo Girls Break 15-18 National Age Group Record With 3:44.10 4×100 Free Relay

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (2017)
  • Meet: 3:44.88 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:47.69 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:45.51 – SwimMAC Carolina (2015)
  • Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 3:44.85 – Carmel Swim Club (2015)

Podium:

  1. Mission Viejo Nadadores, 3:44.10
  2. Carmel Swim Club, 3:44.69
  3. Crow Canyon Sharks, 3:47.07
  4. Bellevue Club Swim Club, 3:48.32
  5. Nitro Swimming, 3:50.61
  6. Irvine Novaquatics, 3:50.69
  7. Long Island Aquatic Club, 3:50.72
  8. SwimMAC Carolina, 3:50.81

Mission Viejo earned the win setting a new Summer Juniors meet record to close the night on the girls side in the 4×100 free relay swimming a 3:44.10 Thursday night in Irvine. They also broke the 15-18 National Age Group (NAG) record of a 3:44.85 set back in 2015 by Carmel.

Tonight’s relay of Teagan O’Dell, Asia Kozan, Gracyn Aquino, and Teia Salvino broke the old meet record of a 3:44.88 set back in 2014 by Carmel Swim Club.

Notably, second place team tonight Carmel was also under the old meet record and 15-18 NAG record as they finished in a 3:44.69.

Split Comparison Meet Record:

New Meet Record
Old Meet Record
Mission Viejo- 2023
 Carmel-2023 Carmel-2014
1st leg Teagan O’Dell 55.58 Alex Shackell 54.08 Rachel Hayden 57.37
2nd leg Asia Kozan 55.81 Berit Berglund 57.78 Veronica Burchill 56.06
3rd leg Gracyn Aquino 56.26 Molly Sweeney 57.37 Claire Adams 56.23
4th leg Teia Salvino 56.45 Lynsey Bowen 55.46 Amy Bilquist 55.22
3:44.10 3:44.69 3:44.88

Mission Viejo was consistent tonight, with 0 splits over the 56.5 mark. O’Dell’s led off split tied her personal best.

Split Comparison 15-18 NAG:

New 15-18 NAG Old 15-18 NAG
Mission Viejo- 2023
 Carmel-2023 Carmel-2015
1st leg Teagan O’Dell 55.58 Alex Shackell 54.08 Veronica Burchill 56.48
2nd leg Asia Kozan 55.81 Berit Berglund 57.78 Claire Adams 55.93
3rd leg Gracyn Aquino 56.26 Molly Sweeney 57.37 Emma Nordin 57.64
4th leg Teia Salvino 56.45 Lynsey Bowen 55.46 Amy Bilquist 54.8
3:44.10 3:44.69 3:44.85

Although Carmel had a huge split from Amy Bilquist in the anchor, tonight’s consistent splits from Mission Viejo help them secure the new record.

Cynthia curran
17 minutes ago

Well, I think its been a long time since the had a 15 to 18 relay record. I mean Mission Viejo which is good for them.

