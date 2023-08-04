2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
GIRLS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (2017)
Meet: 3:44.88 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:47.69 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:45.51 – SwimMAC Carolina (2015)
- Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 3:44.85 – Carmel Swim Club (2015)
Podium:
- Mission Viejo Nadadores, 3:44.10
- Carmel Swim Club, 3:44.69
- Crow Canyon Sharks, 3:47.07
- Bellevue Club Swim Club, 3:48.32
- Nitro Swimming, 3:50.61
- Irvine Novaquatics, 3:50.69
- Long Island Aquatic Club, 3:50.72
- SwimMAC Carolina, 3:50.81
Mission Viejo earned the win setting a new Summer Juniors meet record to close the night on the girls side in the 4×100 free relay swimming a 3:44.10 Thursday night in Irvine. They also broke the 15-18 National Age Group (NAG) record of a 3:44.85 set back in 2015 by Carmel.
Tonight’s relay of Teagan O’Dell, Asia Kozan, Gracyn Aquino, and Teia Salvino broke the old meet record of a 3:44.88 set back in 2014 by Carmel Swim Club.
Notably, second place team tonight Carmel was also under the old meet record and 15-18 NAG record as they finished in a 3:44.69.
Split Comparison Meet Record:
|
New Meet Record
|
Old Meet Record
|
Mission Viejo- 2023
|Carmel-2023
|Carmel-2014
|1st leg
|Teagan O’Dell
|55.58
|Alex Shackell
|54.08
|Rachel Hayden
|57.37
|2nd leg
|Asia Kozan
|55.81
|Berit Berglund
|57.78
|Veronica Burchill
|56.06
|3rd leg
|Gracyn Aquino
|56.26
|Molly Sweeney
|57.37
|Claire Adams
|56.23
|4th leg
|Teia Salvino
|56.45
|Lynsey Bowen
|55.46
|Amy Bilquist
|55.22
|3:44.10
|3:44.69
|3:44.88
Mission Viejo was consistent tonight, with 0 splits over the 56.5 mark. O’Dell’s led off split tied her personal best.
Split Comparison 15-18 NAG:
|New 15-18 NAG
|Old 15-18 NAG
|
Mission Viejo- 2023
|Carmel-2023
|Carmel-2015
|1st leg
|Teagan O’Dell
|55.58
|Alex Shackell
|54.08
|Veronica Burchill
|56.48
|2nd leg
|Asia Kozan
|55.81
|Berit Berglund
|57.78
|Claire Adams
|55.93
|3rd leg
|Gracyn Aquino
|56.26
|Molly Sweeney
|57.37
|Emma Nordin
|57.64
|4th leg
|Teia Salvino
|56.45
|Lynsey Bowen
|55.46
|Amy Bilquist
|54.8
|3:44.10
|3:44.69
|3:44.85
Although Carmel had a huge split from Amy Bilquist in the anchor, tonight’s consistent splits from Mission Viejo help them secure the new record.
