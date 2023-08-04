2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:15.79 – USA (2022)

Meet: 3:24.62 – Indiana University Swim Team (2014)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:25.57 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:21.91 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 3:21.91 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 3:20.09 Bolles School Sharks, 3:23.94 Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:24.54 Nitro Swimming, 3:24.86 Swim Neptune, 3:26.01 Bolles School Sharks, 3:26.46 Carmel Swim Club, 3:26.60 SwimMAC Carolina, 3:26.78

The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys have done it again, breaking another 15-18 National Age Group Record (their third of the meet) as well as meet record. Tonight, the team of Maximus Williamson, Cooper Lucas, River Paulk, and Keaton Rice swam to a final time of 3:20.09 in the 4×100 free relay.

They broke the old meet record set back in 2014 by Indiana that stood at a 3:24.62. The old NAG stood at a 3:21.91 from SwimMAC in 2021.

Split Comparison:

The biggest difference tonight was the relay led off by Williamson. Williamson swam a new personal best of 48.84, faster than his 48.91 from US Nationals last month. Williamson is now only 0.03 seconds off of tying Kaii Winkler‘s individual NAG.

This was Lakeside’s third relay 15-18 NAG of the meet as they also broke the 4×200 free relay and the 4×50 free relay while in Irvine. Williamson also broke his own 15-16 individual 200 free NAG while leading off the 4×200 free relay.