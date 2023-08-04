Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World University Games: China Retains Medal Table Lead After Day 3

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

China retained its lead atop the medal table on day 3 of the swimming competition at the 2023 World University Games. 

With several of its athletes just coming off of performances at the 2023 World Championships, the Chinese swimmers have put on a show thus far, winning 6 medals, all of which are gold. 

On day 3, only one Chinese swimmer topped the podium as World Champion Zhang Yufei finished first in the women’s 100 freestyle with a Championship record of 53.34. The performance marked Yufei’s second individual gold medal and Championship record of the meet. She remains the heavy favorite to win the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, especially as the 2023 World Champion in the latter of the two events, giving her plenty of opportunities for more golds. 

Italy also maintained their medal standing from day 2 of the meet, with the nation holding a total of 10 medals, which is actually 4 more than China. The Italians added one more gold and one more bronze medal to their total as Ivan Giovannoni won gold in the men’s 1500 freestyle and Giovanni Caserta finished with a bronze medal in the men’s 200 freestyle. 

Of note, Kalia Antoniou of Cyprus won a bronze medal in the women’s 100 freestyle, her country’s first World University Games medal in swimming. 

2023 World University Games, Swimming Medal Table After Day 3:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 6 0 0 6
2 Italy 3 3 4 10
3 Poland 2 3 1 6
4 Japan 1 1 2 4
5 Lithuania 1 1 1 3
6 Portugal 1 1 0 2
7 Germany 1 0 1 2
8 South Africa 0 3 0 3
9 Brazil 0 2 0 2
10 United States 0 1 2 3
11 Taipei 0 1 0 1
12 Romania 0 0 1 1
12 Hungary 0 0 1 1
12 Cyprus 0 0 1 1

Gheko
21 minutes ago

Yes but Italy have 10 medals overall, so maybe not hey

