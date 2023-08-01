Discussing the Context and Implications of Claire Curzan Transferring to Virginia

After one season at Stanford University, NCAA champion Claire Curzan is transferring to the University of Virginia, where she’ll be eligible for the three-time defending champion Cavaliers next fall after an Olympic redshirt year. Mel Stewart and I wanted to dive into a deeper conversation around this topic to both provide context on Curzan’s transfer as well as look ahead to what this might mean for Curzan heading into the Olympic year.

Too often do we look at someone transferring as a swimmer. I think it’s important to remember that they are a human being who falls under the umbrellas of student, athlete, family member, and friend. There are many, many factors that go into a college being the right or wrong fit for someone. I’m not saying this should be the center of this conversation but I do think it should be taken into consideration when forming an opinion on it. The reality is we don’t know why Claire Curzan decided to transfer and probably won’t know unless she decides to make a statement on it.

As for the future with Curzan at Virginia, head coach Todd DeSorbo looks like an ideal candidate to lead the NCAA champion into Olympic Trials. UVA has built a reputation of developing swiss army knife-esque swimmers who flourish in a variety of events, which is exactly how Curzan came into college. She has five legitimate events that she could make an Olympic team in (50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly) and it seems that under DeSorbo and the UVA staff, she may have a focus on all of them.