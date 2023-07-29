Tatjana Schoenmaker Scratches 50 Breast Semis, Her Teammate Lara Van Niekerk Is In

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato , Italy (2021)

, Italy (2021) Championship Record: 29.40 — Lilly King , United States (2017)

, United States (2017) World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato , Italy (2021)

, Italy (2021) 2022 Winning Time: 29.70 — Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania

, Lithuania 2022 Top 16 Time: 31.02

200 breast World Champion Tatjana Schoenmaker has scratched the semi-final of the women’s 50 breast at the 2023 World Championships, making room for her South African teammate and defending bronze medalist Lara Van Niekerk to qualify.

In the prelims of the 50 breast, Van Niekerk dove in too deep on her start and ended up clocking a time of 30.76, over a second off her personal best of 29.73. She finished 17th, and would have been the first one out had Schoenmaker not scratched.

The 50 breast marks Van Niekerk’s first semi-final at these World Championships, as she placed 18th in the 100 breast with a time of 1:07.03. At the 2022 Worlds, she was 13th in the 100 breast in addition to her podium finish in the 50 breast.

Schoenmaker had qualified for the semi-final in 14th with a time of 30.70. She’s seen more success in the longer breaststroke events though, having taken silver in the 100 breast and gold in the 200 breast.