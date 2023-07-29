Mixed Free Relay Lineup Predictions: Gold All but Written for the Australians

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — PRELIMS

World Record: 3:19.38 — Australia (2022)

Championship Record: 3:19.38 — Australia (2022)

World Junior Record: 3:25.92 — United States (2019)

2022 Winning Time: 3:19.38

2022 Top 8 Time: 3:27.20

Top 8:

Australia — 3:21.88 United States — 3:23.85 Italy — 3:24.39 Great Britain — 3:24.41 Canada — 3:24.63 Japan — 3:26.47 Brazil — 3:26.48 Germany — 3:26.78

The prelims went relatively close to form. SwimSwam did pick China and France to place top 8, but they ended up finishing 9th and 10th after not utilizing most of their best sprinters. Moving into the final tonight in their stead are the teams from Japan (our dark horse) and Germany (whose men swam lights out in the 4×200 relay last night).

Looking at the contenders in the mixed 4×100 free relay, one should be hearing “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi” all night. The #1 seeds, by nearly two full seconds, will most likely swap out three legs. Kyle Chalmers, the winner of the 100 free, will almost certainly come into the relay. At the 2022 Worlds and at the 2022 Commonwealths, Chalmers swam 2nd, so expect to see him there.

Between Flynn Southam and Jack Cartwright, the Australian coaches are most likely leaning towards Cartwright, whose flat start in the men’s 4×100 free relay was faster than Southam’s flying start.

For the women, Mollie O’Callaghan, the winner of the women’s 100 free, should easily slot into the relay alongside Shayna Jack, who has been swimming lights out on the relays, despite not swimming the 100 individually. Jack and Emma McKeon do have the 50 free earlier in the session, but that shouldn’t hold Jack back at all.

These three changes can easily cover the two-and-a-half-second differential between the Australian prelim time of 3:21.88 and their world record time of 3:19.88

Final predicted AUS roster: Cartwright, Chalmers, Jack, O’Callaghan

Sitting in second is the American squad, who, like the Australians, will most likely bring in three new swimmers. Surprise silver medalist in the men’s 100 free, Jack Alexy, will most likely slot into the lead-off spot of the relay. Based on the times from the prelims, the men’s 100 free, and the 4×100 free relay, retaining Matt King seems to be the best bet. His 47.32 was faster than anyone on the men’s relay, and his flat start swim this morning was faster than Chris Guiliano’s individual 100 swim.

The LetBellaSprint experiment, while earning the USA lane five tonight, was not a light’s outperformance, but perhaps was the best the US could manage. Bella Sims‘s time of 54.05 was slower than Torri Huske’s and Gretchen Walsh’s 100 from the 4×100 free relay but Huske and Walsh do have the 50 fly final tonight and most likely were rested for that reason (Walsh also has the 50 free semi).

Expect Abbey Weitzeil and Kate Douglass to slot into this relay. They have the fastest two splits and swam the event individually.

Final predicted USA roster: Alexy, King, Weitzeil, Douglass

Third fastest into the final tonight was the Italian team. The two front legs were Alessandro Miressi and Manuel Frigo. Miressi and Frigo should be the two to swim tonight. While Thomas Ceccon was much faster than Frigo in the men’s 4×100 free relay (47.03 vs. 47.79), he does have the 50 back semi-finals as well as the medley relay prelims the following morning. Expect Frigo but don’t be surprised if Ceccon is in, especially if the Italians think they can medal.

The Italians used Constanza Cocconceilli and Sofia Morini, their fastest from the women’s relay, so expect to see them again.

Final predicted ITA roster: Miressi, Frigo, Cocconcelli, Morini

Entering tonight’s final in the 4th -6th spots are the team from Great Britain, Canada, and Japan. Each team will most likely bring in two swimmers in an attempt to leapfrog Italy and contest for the bronze, if not silver, medal.

Team GB will bring in British National record holder in the 100 free, Matthew Richards. Richards swam 47.45 to place 5th in the final of the 100 free. Richards also won the 200 free in 1:44.30 over teammate Tom Dean. Dean swam in the prelims this morning, splitting 47.93. Between Dean and Duncan Scott, expect to see Dean. Despite Scott finishing ahead of Dean at the 2023 British trial in the 100, Dean swam the only sub 1:44 in the entire field of the men’s 4×200 free relay, while Scott led off in 1:45 mid.

For the last two legs, Anna Hopkin will most likely join Freya Anderson on the relay. Hopkin scratched the individual 100 free but anchored the mixed medley relay in 52.86 on Day 4, a time much faster than anyone else on the roster.

Final predicted GBR roster: Richards, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson

Canada will also most likely sin in one man and one woman. Josh Liendo placed 14th in the individual final in a time of 48.22. At the 2022 Worlds and 2022 Commonwealths, Canada used Javier Acevedo instead of Ruslan Gaziev, but Gaziev has been having a stronger meet.

In the prelims, Canada swam Mary-Sophie Harvey and Taylor Ruck. Maggie MacNeil, who split 53.07 in the women’s 4×100 free relay, would be an obvious replacement to join the team, but for whom? Harvey was just .03 faster this morning, and both Harvey and Ruck have split 53.99 on the 4×100 free relay (Harvey in prelims and Ruck in finals). Summer McIntosh opened the 4×100 women’s relay in just 54.99 and has the prelims of the 400 IM in the morning.

Final predicted CAN roster: Ruslan, Liendo, Harvey, MacNeil

The last of the teams expected to make significant moves is the host nation, Japan. Japan qualified nearly two seconds behind Canada but could eat into that lead with two major changes. Finishing in 21st with a time of 48.58, well off his season best of 47.77, was Katsuhiro Matsumoto. Matsumoto replacing Tomonobu Gomi on the lead-off leg should make up over a second as Gomi led off in the slowest time among the men, 49.65. The Japanese used Yume Jinno on the anchor leg this morning, splitting 54.44. Rikako Ikee swam as fast as 54.51 in this meet when she led off the prelims of the women’s 4×100 free relay, so Ikee could easily swim faster than the flying-start time of Jinno.

Final predicted JPN roster: Matsumoto, Nakamura, Ikemoto, Ikee