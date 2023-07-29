Olympic Swimming NEEDS More Sprinting and Here’s Why

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
On the 7th consecutive day of high-level racing at the 2023 World Championships, we may have just had the most exciting session yet. Why was that?
We saw four 50-meter events back-to-back-to-back-to-back, all of which were historic in their own way. Two of them saw world records fall (Sjostrom in the 50 free and Ruta Meilutyte in the 50 breast), one was Swedish Superstar Sarah Sjostrom‘s 5th world title in a row in the event, and one saw a nearly retired sprinter (Cam McEvoy) top the podium for the first time. It was fast, it was easy to watch, and it was entertaining. We need more sessions of swimming like this.
We got a lot of it in the International Swimming League but not so much in the Olympic program. In 202(1) they added new Olympic events, including the men’s 800 free, women’s 1500 free, and mixed 400 medley relay. I think this was missed opportunity to add the 50s of stroke (fly, back, breast), which have been around in international competition far longer than the 400 mixed medley.
Hard Nah!
From a spectator’s point of almost all of them are a wall of water with flailing arms and legs and a blanket finish that requires the electronic touch pads to sort out.
And they’re poorly directed on TV. They all have the same formula: dive into the water, then five seconds of underwater, then an above water closeup shot of the leader, and then a long shot of the field for the last four seconds to the finish.
Why not stick a bulkhead in at the 25 meter mark on day 4 and add a 100 IM! YEAH BABY!
Pass. I’d gladly see the mixed Medley relay go away thought.
How about we ditch the 200 events semis and include all 50 strokes in Olympics?
USA swimming and US Olympic should push hard for the 50’s of stroke in LA28. They are the number 1 swimming nation in the world (most of the time anyways) and it’s a home Olympics. Just add them to the program without adding more athletes to the overall number of the games.
Everybody wins
I want the 800 IM and 400 Back added next, we need have a lot of sprinting events and I think adding the 50’s of stroke would be great but we also need something more for the distance swimmers.
I would advocate that on the last day of swimming after the relays finish up, there is a skins race type scenario where the each country puts forward a swimmer and the swimmers push through 4 50s, one of each stroke, with about five minutes rest in between, lowest aggregate time wins
You can spice it up with the swimmer being allowed to contest the strokes in any order they wish
I will gladly die with you on this hill Coleman! Add the 50s!