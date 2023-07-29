Olympic Swimming NEEDS More Sprinting and Here’s Why

On the 7th consecutive day of high-level racing at the 2023 World Championships, we may have just had the most exciting session yet. Why was that?

We saw four 50-meter events back-to-back-to-back-to-back, all of which were historic in their own way. Two of them saw world records fall (Sjostrom in the 50 free and Ruta Meilutyte in the 50 breast), one was Swedish Superstar Sarah Sjostrom‘s 5th world title in a row in the event, and one saw a nearly retired sprinter (Cam McEvoy) top the podium for the first time. It was fast, it was easy to watch, and it was entertaining. We need more sessions of swimming like this.

We got a lot of it in the International Swimming League but not so much in the Olympic program. In 202(1) they added new Olympic events, including the men’s 800 free, women’s 1500 free, and mixed 400 medley relay. I think this was missed opportunity to add the 50s of stroke (fly, back, breast), which have been around in international competition far longer than the 400 mixed medley.