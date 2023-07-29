Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cameron McEvoy Swims 21.06 50 Free To Win First World Title, Is #4 Performer All-Time

Comments: 8

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cameron McEvoy is back, and he’s better than ever.

Eight years after swimming at his first World Championships, McEvoy finally has a world title to his name. In the final of the men’s 50 freestyle at the 2023 Worlds, he dominated from start to finish, swimming a time of 21.06. That time beats Ashley Callus‘ super-suited Oceanic record time of 21.19 and makes him the fourth-fastest performer in history, passing Ben Proud.

McEvoy is now 0.02 seconds away from Caeleb Dressel’s textile world record time of 21.04.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50-Meter Freestyle:

  1. Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 20.91 (2009)
  2. Frederick Bosquet, France — 20.94 (2009)
  3. Caeleb Dressel, United States — 21.04 (2019/2021)
  4. Cameron McEvoy, Australia — 21.06 (2023)
  5. Ben Proud, Great Britain — 21.11 (2018)

McEvoy won his race by 0.51 seconds, which is the largest margin of victory ever in a men’s 50 free World Championships final. Previously, the largest margin of victory came from when Dressel won the event by 0.41 seconds in 2019.

Headed into Worlds, McEvoy was the world’s top-ranked swimmer in the 50 free by virtue of his 21.27 from Australian trials, which was his first best time in the event since 2016. He was dominant throughout the prelims and semis, posting a 21.35 in prelims and 21.25 in semis. Then, he backed it up in finals and had arguably the best swim of his life.

Prior to 2023, McEvoy had struggled to return to the form that he was in during 2016, when he broke the Oceanic record in the 100 free in a time of 47.04 and clocked a 21.44 50 free at Australian Olympic trials. He then proceeded to swim significantly slower at the 2016 Olympic Games and never approached his best times for another six years.

However, after winning his first worlds gold medal, McEvoy can finally have closure.

In This Story

Andrew
10 minutes ago

The 50 free field was pretty slow but McEvoy was not. 21.06 is a monster time and his comeback story is wild

Sub13
Reply to  Andrew
36 seconds ago

He won by 0.03 more than Dressel won by in Tokyo. So a pretty similar differential

pete kennedy
29 minutes ago

Cielo world record textile suit not the big D.

David S
33 minutes ago

What an incredible time.

randy
51 minutes ago

how many 4th places do we have now? ffs

SHRKB8
58 minutes ago

There’s a message in this for all the young swimmers. Perseverance is king, work out a way, there is always a way.

🙌🙌🙌 So happy for him, one of the nicest guys in swimming.

Duddus
1 hour ago

Man I want to see him roll the arms over in a 100 now just to see where he’s at

IM FAN
1 hour ago

McEvoy reemerging as the king of the 50 was not on my 2023 bingo card

