Bob Bowman Talks Balancing Time Between Team USA, International ASU Swimmers

As the 2023 World Championships wrapped up on Sunday in Fukuoka, Japan, Team USA head coach Bob Bowman discussed how he balances his time between national duties and his international swimmers from Arizona State.
The Americans brought home 38 total medals this year, but their seven golds represented their lowest total in at least two decades. Their five individual golds only barely outnumbered the combined total from France’s Leon Marchand (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 butterfly) and Hungary’s Hubert Kos (200 backstroke), who both compete for Bowman at ASU.
Bowman estimated that maybe “97.5%” of his time has been spent focused on Team USA this meet.
“Right now, it’s almost 100 percent USA,” Bowman said. “By the time we get to this meet, the internationals have done their training. I don’t really spend that much time on them. They know what to do.”
Bowman said his position isn’t uncommon in swimming. The 58-year-old former coach of Michael Phelps doesn’t see any ethical issues with helping international swimmers so long as it doesn’t take time away from his national team responsibilities.
“There’s a global community in swimming,” Bowman said. “Almost every one of the coaches on this deck is involved with more than one country’s swimmers.
“It’s ethically okay to me,” he continued. “Bottom line is, I get paid to coach these guys at ASU. I’m representing my country for the love of my country. I’m happy to do that and I have some skills to do that, but I don’t think there’s any ethical question. Everybody gets support. It’s not zero-sum about taking away from the US guys. It’s really not.
“My concern when I’m here is that I’m, No. 1, taking care of every USA responsibility that I have,” Bowman added. “Making our relays as good as they can possibly be. Making sure these athletes are supported to the full extent. Then, outside of that, I can certainly keep an eye on Leon and see what’s going on. It’s not like he needs that much attention from me. I’m not taking time away from the U.S. guys to say ‘nice job, Leon. Make your breaststroke better.’”
Overall, Bowman was happy with Team USA’s performance the past week, though he was hoping for more gold medals.
“By and large, the racing has been good compared to their individual standards,” Bowman said. “Obviously, we’d like to win more gold medals. I think there are a number of reasons for that – both bigger picture-wise and small ones. But overall, I’m pleased with how we raced.
“If you look back, historically, at our World Championships just prior to an Olympics, we’ve had similar results, and we’ve bounced back to have some of our more successful Olympics,” he added.
Moving forward, Bowman said he has a better idea of how to taper versatile 21-year-old Regan Smith, who joined ASU’s pro group last year from Stanford. He rested her for eight days when she only really needs about two.
“We clearly want better times. I hadn’t ever tapered her before,” Bowman said of Smith, mentioning how he couldn’t fully correct her taper between Trials and Worlds. “I just rested her too much. I’ve learned now that she tapers in about two days, not eight days. But she’s had a great attitude. And I saw an amazing stat. She’s one of only four American women (along with Katie Ledecky, Shirley Babashoff, and Tracy Caulkins) to win four individual medals (at Worlds). That’s a pretty impressive group she’s with.”
It’s America or nothing Bobby! You don’t like it you can get out!
Terrible, terrible optics for Bowman. Why would he come right out and say that he’s not 100% focused on coaching team USA? Admitting that gains him nothing and worsens the public perception of him. Obviously we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but all of his social media activity was promoting ASU swimmers, which other than Regan are international. The men’s 200 back was especially awkward. No recognition for the swimmers he is there to coach. If the USA had a good meet none of this would be a big deal, but when they are having a historically bad meet…not a good look.
I don’t know, maybe he’s trying to make the point that US coaches should be paid. If nobody says anything, it never changes.
Who won, Club Bowman or Club Boxall ?
🥇
Deleted
Based on the performances on their athletes, they both did great. I’d go with Bowman as his athletes really had no misses. Boxall had some, Winnington for example.
Doesn’t Reagan have a mouth?? I really doubt this was her first rodeo. Did she discuss taper with the boss??
https://swimswam.com/regan-smith-on-tapering-with-bob-bowman-its-a-learning-experience/
“97.5%” of his time has been spent focused on Team USA “ VS only 2.5% tweeting about his international athletes.
Pretty sure Team USA swimmers are 100% focused on their swims.
Regan is going to get a 2 day taper instead of an 8 day taper moving forward. Interesting. It did seem like she might’ve gotten too much rest, based on her back-end of races this week. But when she popped that 57.6 at the end of the week, I started rethinking that. But, Bob coaches her everyday so he clearly knows what to do moving forward.
I’m sorry but the answer regarding Regan’s taper is just bizarre. 8 days compared to 2 is a pretty wide range. Nobody could have chimed in here letting Bob know she usually doesn’t taper that much?
If Bob knew and wanted to try resting her more you’d think he’d try to go up to 4 or maybe 5 days, but not 8
I agree with everything you said. But it’s also important to consider that if there was ever a year to experiment, it would be this year. 2024 is not the year to experiment. Maybe Bob/Regan wanted to see how she went with a longer taper, which is something she’s maybe never had before. Regan has admitted that this year is the most yardage she’s ever done, so maybe they thought a longer taper was necessary. At least they have the answers the need now going into Paris.
Interesting comment about Regan only needing two days taper.
I do wonder though, shouldn’t that sort of info been passed on to him by Regan herself or her former coaches?
Like of course Bowman’s training regime might be different to other coaches. But surely a seasoned vet like Regan should already have something as drastic as two vs eight day taper worked out?