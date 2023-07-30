Bowman, Taylor & Chalmers Weigh In On Total Medals vs Gold Medals Ranking Debate

We struck a nerve with some readers and spectators of the 2023 World Championships when we called out NBC for ranking nations in the swimming medal table by total count instead of the traditional number of golds.

The network’s change in ranking reared its head on day six and continued through the meet, despite the fact that Australia ultimately wound up with the most number of golds and, therefore, atop the medal table.

Australian media (The Sydney Morning Herald) put the question of ‘which country is actually deemed the winner’ to two of the most respected coaches on the planet, Bob Bowman of the United States and Australian national head coach Rohan Taylor.

“There are a number of ways to calculate it,” Bowman said this week in response to the question. “Total number, USA. Gold medals, pick which one you like. Which one do you like?”

He continued, “We lost some close races. We haven’t won as many but I do think we’ve had great effort and by and large the racing has been good compared to individual standards. Obviously, we’d like to win more gold medals.

“As a team [Australia] have swum amazing. Their depth, particularly in some of the women’s sprinting, is beyond belief. It’s quite good. They have covered all the bases.

For his part, Taylor said, “[It’s] the gold medals [count]. That’s how I look at it.

“For us, [former Australian coach] Don Talbot always said the only thing that mattered was gold. I was brought through the system that way. When you look at the World Aquatics medal table, it has the gold medals [first]. At an Olympics … it’s golds.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a reflection of how well this team has performed. Let people decide what they want to decide. Internally, we’re really proud.” (SMH)

The 100m freestyle champion here Kyle Chalmers said specifically regarding the United States, “They’ll always probably try and find a way to sneak it to make it look like they’re the better team.

“But I think this year we’ve done it, so hopefully they let us enjoy our moment.

“It’s always been gold medals, so I think this year will be no different.”

“It’s always satisfying standing on the podium and at times not have to listen to the American anthem and listen to our own,” Chalmers said. “It’s very proud when you get to see your Australian flag come up and stand with your teammates.” (SMH)