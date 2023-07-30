Bowman, Taylor & Chalmers Weigh In On Total Medals vs Gold Medals Ranking Debate

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
We struck a nerve with some readers and spectators of the 2023 World Championships when we called out NBC for ranking nations in the swimming medal table by total count instead of the traditional number of golds.
The network’s change in ranking reared its head on day six and continued through the meet, despite the fact that Australia ultimately wound up with the most number of golds and, therefore, atop the medal table.
Australian media (The Sydney Morning Herald) put the question of ‘which country is actually deemed the winner’ to two of the most respected coaches on the planet, Bob Bowman of the United States and Australian national head coach Rohan Taylor.
“There are a number of ways to calculate it,” Bowman said this week in response to the question. “Total number, USA. Gold medals, pick which one you like. Which one do you like?”
He continued, “We lost some close races. We haven’t won as many but I do think we’ve had great effort and by and large the racing has been good compared to individual standards. Obviously, we’d like to win more gold medals.
“As a team [Australia] have swum amazing. Their depth, particularly in some of the women’s sprinting, is beyond belief. It’s quite good. They have covered all the bases.
For his part, Taylor said, “[It’s] the gold medals [count]. That’s how I look at it.
“For us, [former Australian coach] Don Talbot always said the only thing that mattered was gold. I was brought through the system that way. When you look at the World Aquatics medal table, it has the gold medals [first]. At an Olympics … it’s golds.
“At the end of the day, it’s just a reflection of how well this team has performed. Let people decide what they want to decide. Internally, we’re really proud.” (SMH)
The 100m freestyle champion here Kyle Chalmers said specifically regarding the United States, “They’ll always probably try and find a way to sneak it to make it look like they’re the better team.
“But I think this year we’ve done it, so hopefully they let us enjoy our moment.
“It’s always been gold medals, so I think this year will be no different.”
“It’s always satisfying standing on the podium and at times not have to listen to the American anthem and listen to our own,” Chalmers said. “It’s very proud when you get to see your Australian flag come up and stand with your teammates.” (SMH)
It has always been about gold medals first.
NBC like all corporate media is a propaganda TV channel so there’s nothing surprising here.
I’m much more disturbed by Bob Bowman’s answer. I get that he wants make people forget that he won more golds with his foreign swimmers (4) than with the entire US men’s team as head coach (3) but it’s fooling no one. 😆
And whatever people say, his personal situation is quite uncomfortable. He helps Léon Marchand reach his full potential and as Frenchman I’m very grateful for that but the reality is that his French pupil has beaten an American in the 400 IM and his Hungarian pupil has beaten an American in the… Read more »
Ask anyone if they’d prefer 13 golds or 31 silver and bronze medals. the answer is always 13 golds.
It’s gold medals first. Lets not forget that it’s not the first time NBC pulled something like this. In the 2008 Olympics the overall medal count of all sports had China winning with more gold medals, but NBC put the USA first because they had more medals of all colors in total…
But people know…
As head USA MEN’s coach, Bowman American men didn’t contribute much! Yes, internationally they won their share of Golds!
I love the rivalry
This is peak American exceptionalism in fairness. “NO, WE WERE THE BEST!!!”
Why you girlies had to make your own sports that only you play too!! 🌚
But no, it’s gold medals first, always has been, always should be. Changing it midway through the competition is just bitsy embarrassing.
💯facts
“ Why you girlies had to make your own sports that only you play too!! 🌚”
I’m sure women love you at parties
not wrong but poorly said
i laughed when nbc did that.. (i’m from illinois)
both countries did great! also Sarah! and Ruta!
The aussies clearly were the best of the best here though.. there should be no debate
97.5% Bob Bowman? Get that 🤡 outta here
https://www.swimmingworldmagazine.com/news/world-championships-bob-bowman-balancing-multiple-coaching-roles-97-5-percent-of-time-on-usa/