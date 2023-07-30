Marchand, McKeown, and Team USA Named Official AQUA Best of the Meet (2023 Worlds)

World Aquatics have given out their official awards for swimming at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, picking its Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete, and Best Team.

Award Winners:

Best Male Athlete: Leon Marchand , France

, France Best Female Athlete: Kaylee McKeown

Best Team: USA

At least two of the awards will be controversial, though World Aquatics uses a strict points system to determine its winners in an attempt to avoid controversy:

Relay points are not taken into account at all.

In this case, the men’s individual awards had to go to that last clause, where “a decision made by the World Aquatics” determined the winner.

McKeown won the 50 back (Oceania Record), 100 back (Meet Record), 200 back to score 15 points. She was the only female triple winner of the meet, ahead of a bunch of double winners – including countrymate Mollie O’Callaghan, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, and American Katie Ledecky – who thanks to a 4th place finish in the 400 free actually ranked 2nd in this order.

The men’s award was murkier, with two swimmers scoring the same number of points:

Leon Marchand , France – 200 fly (French Record), 200 IM (European Record), 400 IM (World Record)

, France – 200 fly (French Record), 200 IM (European Record), 400 IM (World Record) Qin Haiyang, China – 50 breast, 100 breast (Asian Record), 200 breast (World Record)

While World Aquatics hasn’t declared the criteria for a tie-breaker, there are checkmarks in the favor of either swimmer. Qin’s 50-100-200 triple is unprecedented in swimming history, and he also had a relay gold medal and a relay silver medal. His performance was also the less-expected of the two.

Marchand, on the other hand, broke the oldest World Record on the books, and the one remaining record from the most-accomplished male swimmer of all-time Michael Phelps. He also comes from the country that will host next year’s Olympic Games, and, cynically, creates a high profile marketing angle for the host country.

Practically, they probably broke the tie in the cleanest, most-objective way they could: Marchand’s 400 IM was the highest FINA Points swim of the meet (1016), just above Qin’s 200 breast (1011).

As for the team trophy: most independent observers will agree that Australia had the better meet, winning 13 golds to just 7 for the US (though a last-day surge of three gold medals for the Americans certainly closed that gap up substantially).

But the US had more total medals (38 versus 25), and far more depth than the Australians. In a system where individual races are scored 1-16 and relays are scored 1-8, the US still dominates. While the world is catching up to the Americans in a hurry in medals, the American depth is still unmatched globally. AQUA has not yet released the final points standings for the team trophy, but typically, the US has around twice-as-many points as their next-best opponents.