Marchand, McKeown, and Team USA Named Official AQUA Best of the Meet (2023 Worlds)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
World Aquatics have given out their official awards for swimming at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, picking its Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete, and Best Team.
Award Winners:
- Best Male Athlete: Leon Marchand, France
- Best Female Athlete: Kaylee McKeown
- Best Team: USA
At least two of the awards will be controversial, though World Aquatics uses a strict points system to determine its winners in an attempt to avoid controversy:
Relay points are not taken into account at all.
In this case, the men’s individual awards had to go to that last clause, where “a decision made by the World Aquatics” determined the winner.
McKeown won the 50 back (Oceania Record), 100 back (Meet Record), 200 back to score 15 points. She was the only female triple winner of the meet, ahead of a bunch of double winners – including countrymate Mollie O’Callaghan, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, and American Katie Ledecky – who thanks to a 4th place finish in the 400 free actually ranked 2nd in this order.
The men’s award was murkier, with two swimmers scoring the same number of points:
- Leon Marchand, France – 200 fly (French Record), 200 IM (European Record), 400 IM (World Record)
- Qin Haiyang, China – 50 breast, 100 breast (Asian Record), 200 breast (World Record)
While World Aquatics hasn’t declared the criteria for a tie-breaker, there are checkmarks in the favor of either swimmer. Qin’s 50-100-200 triple is unprecedented in swimming history, and he also had a relay gold medal and a relay silver medal. His performance was also the less-expected of the two.
Marchand, on the other hand, broke the oldest World Record on the books, and the one remaining record from the most-accomplished male swimmer of all-time Michael Phelps. He also comes from the country that will host next year’s Olympic Games, and, cynically, creates a high profile marketing angle for the host country.
Practically, they probably broke the tie in the cleanest, most-objective way they could: Marchand’s 400 IM was the highest FINA Points swim of the meet (1016), just above Qin’s 200 breast (1011).
As for the team trophy: most independent observers will agree that Australia had the better meet, winning 13 golds to just 7 for the US (though a last-day surge of three gold medals for the Americans certainly closed that gap up substantially).
But the US had more total medals (38 versus 25), and far more depth than the Australians. In a system where individual races are scored 1-16 and relays are scored 1-8, the US still dominates. While the world is catching up to the Americans in a hurry in medals, the American depth is still unmatched globally. AQUA has not yet released the final points standings for the team trophy, but typically, the US has around twice-as-many points as their next-best opponents.
I’m American and I have no doubts it should be MOC and Team Australia. Ridiculous scoring system.
This looks like the scoring system that I remember seeing decades ago, so unless things have changed from meet to meet, FINA/WA has awarded things based on the same criteria for a long time (consistency). Not saying that one system is better than another but maybe this is one area where they stay consistent. Wish that was the case in other/all areas.
Best team USA ??????
Is this a joke ?
🤡
I suppose regarding the top team, if those are the rules, that’s it. However, anyone with even half a brain knows that Australia outperformed USA.
It is absolute nonsense isn’t it!
USA could/should see it as a consolation prize for being left in Australia’s wake.
Its an award specifically designed for a certain country to always win. No matter what the gold medal count is.
It certainly appears so, doesn’t it? I wonder who wrote the rules.
It looks like something the American NBC network would come up with.
Not sure it was as obvious during the DDR era, but I don’t remember if this system was used back then or not, or maybe it was a way for the US to look good back then as the DDR men were nowhere near as competitive as the USA women were.
If the idea is that only gold medals matter, then why even give out silver and bronze? Leave aside whether or not the three medal system is a good way to score out team competitions, the only logical way to use it is to assign points to each medal and then sum everything up.
That said, if you want the three medal system to make any sense, you should only award points to each medal and not places below that. I think 5-3-1 (10-6-2 for relays) would make a lot of sense…gold is worth more than silver and bronze combined, relays worth more than individual medals. I’ll have to go back to the medal table to see what Australia… Read more »
I agree about Marchand. Not the other two.
How the hell was Australia not the top team? This is ridiculous.
TEAM USA??!!!
Take it easy @Braden Keith and congratulate Australia for their dominant win 22 years later in the same city, instead of making excuses…
What?
Never liked how media handles medal count reporting – they rank either total medals (where 2nd and 3rd place are worth same as first) or total golds (which neglect the silver and bronze entirely)
Here is a simple system:
Gold = 3 points
Silver = 2 points
bronze = 1 point
In this system, US does still come out ahead 72 to 58.
Not to diminish Australia- certainly they had an outstanding meet, and have the better top end talent right now, US still just has better depth.
I think your (Caeleb Remel Cultist) comment should be directed toward the people behind the scoring system (World Aquatics) if you don’t like it and not towards the people that report on it (Braden Keith).